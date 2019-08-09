One of the standouts of the Huntsville Hornets' defense has made a decision on where he's going to play at the next level.
Senior defensive end Briceon Hayes announced on Twitter Friday that he has verbally committed to Colorado State University.
Hayes was named a Texas Associated Press Sports Editors Class 5A all-state honorable mention last year following a breakout junior season, and was was an integral part of a Hornet defense that helped lead Huntsville on its deepest playoff run in 28 years.
"Effort, toughness and character ... through my life I have tried to live these characteristics," Hayes wrote. "During my recruitment, I have looked for a school that could help me grow into these principles. I finally found my home.
"I want to give thanks to God for blessing me with the talents at this position, and I would like to thank all the schools that showed interest in me through this long recruiting process. I want to thank my mom, teammates and all the coaches that gave me support. With that being said, I want to verbally announce I'll be committing to Colorado State University."
Huntsville opens its season on August 30 at home against Willis.
