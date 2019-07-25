Sam Houston State has reached its decision on the next leader of the Bearkat baseball program.
The Bearkats will promote associate head coach Jay Sirianni to become the school's 10th head baseball coach. D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers first reported the news, which has been confirmed by university officials.
There's a new leader, but the objective is still the same. Welcome the 10th head coach in @BearkatsBSB history, Jay Sirianni!! #EatEmUpKats pic.twitter.com/4nqgRcIq8K— Sam Houston State Athletics (@BearkatSports) July 25, 2019
Sirianni — who has served as Sam Houston State's pitching coach for the past six seasons — takes over for Matt Deggs, who left to take the head coaching job at Louisiana-Lafayette last week. The Bearkats
Prior to joining the Bearkats' staff, Sirianni was the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator for 10 seasons at UT Arlington. During this time, he helped lead the Mavericks to three conference titles and two NCAA Tournament appearances, while coaching over 20 pitchers that were drafted or signed contracts with MLB organizations.
Sirianni, a Nebraska alum and Indianola, Iowa native, joined UT Arlington from Barton County Community College in Great Bend, Kansas, where he began his collegiate coaching career.
