HOUSTON — Finally, the Battle of the Piney Woods appears to be moving away from the one-sided nature that has defined the rivalry for nearly a decade.
The Sam Houston State Bearkats recorded their ninth consecutive win over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston, and their fourth in a row by double digits. But with the 94th edition of the rivalry game in the books, there’s a sense that the series will soon be competitive once again.
While the Bearkats’ talent and experience was ultimately too much for a young SFA team, the game was much closer than the 31-20 final score would indicate.
The biggest difference from recent years? A new mentality for the Lumberjacks under first-year head coach Colby Carthel, who won a Division II national title at Texas A&M-Commerce before arriving in Nacogdoches last December.
“Listening on our headsets, a common theme from our coordinators was, ‘We didn’t expect that,’” Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler said. “They threw a lot at us, and they’re really well coached. Colby does a really good job. I said that at our luncheon on Friday, and I meant it.
“They’ve got better every single week. That’s a really young team that should be really proud of where they’re going.”
The Lumberjacks thoroughly dominated the first quarter, out-gaining Sam Houston State 141-9. They allowed a 10-0 lead to evaporate and trailed for the majority of the second half, but they didn’t fold. Rather, SFA scored 10 points in a span of 34 seconds to reclaim the lead in the fourth quarter.
While the Bearkats emerged victorious, this was easily the most competitive matchup between the two teams in recent memory. And as Carthel’s nationally ranked 2019 recruiting class gets older, expect the Battle of the Piney Woods to become ‘a little more of a battle’ moving forward.
“We’ve seen into the future, and that’s what is going to be great about this game,” Carthel said. “I think in a couple years, this game will be a couple powerhouses playing. Right now, it’s a team that’s been a perennial playoff team and contender, against a team that hasn’t won much in a long time.
“As we continue to grow and recruit … I think it’s going to be a lot more fun. The Battle of the Piney Woods is going to be a little more of a battle than a one-sided affair.”
