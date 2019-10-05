A recent stretch of Sam Houston State dominance hasn’t tempered the excitement surrounding the 94th Battle of the Piney Woods.
The Bearkats are set to square off with rival Stephen F. Austin at NRG Stadium — home of the Houston Texans — on Saturday at 3 p.m., with ESPN+ carrying the broadcast. Sam Houston State leads the series 56–35–2, and is currently riding a record eight-game winning streak over SFA.
“It sort of works through your whole locker room, and signifies that this is a big deal,” Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler said. “We're going to win this game or die trying, and we're going to leave everything out there on the field. It's way beyond what was explained to me, and it's one of the neat rivalries in all of college football.”
Sam Houston State, which enters Saturday at 2-0 in Southland Conference play, won last year’s meeting 54-21.
DEFENSIVE EXCELLENCE
Keeler has repeatedly remarked that this year’s defense is among the most talented he’s ever coached, and they’ve lived up to the coach’s expectations so far.
Sam Houston State ranks ninth in the FCS and first in the Southland in rushing defense, while also topping the conference in yards and points allowed per game. The Bearkats currently lead the nation in third-down defense, allowing just 17 of 80 conversion attempts.
Last week at McNeese was a perfect testament to the danger this group presents. Of the Cowboys’ 27 rushing attempts, which included three sacks, 13 went for zero or negative yards.
KEY FOR THE KATS
Protect the quarterback.
With Eric Schmid sidelined with a broken hand and Ty Brock coming off an ankle injury, the Bearkats’ offensive line is set to play a pivotal role on Saturday. Brock’s ankle has improved from last week — when he wasn’t able to practice at all — but with limited depth, Sam Houston State needs to keep him upright as much as possible. And while Stephen F. Austin has sacked the quarterback just nine times this season, it should be noted that all nine have come in the past three games.
HOMETOWN KID
This year’s Battle of the Piney Woods will feature a former Huntsville High School standout going up against the college from his hometown.
Amad Murray starred on the Huntsville defensive line before joining the Lumberjacks, where he played the majority of his games at Bowers Stadium — home of the Bearkats. Now, as a redshirt freshman, he’ll attempt to get the best of Sam Houston State on the big stage.
Murray has a bit of momentum heading into the game, earning Southland Defensive Player of the Week honors after a two-sack performance last Saturday at Lamar.
“For probably two and a half years, we couldn’t figure out exactly what he was,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “We had him at O-line for awhile, and I think he could’ve been a good offensive tackle. We finally had a come to Jesus meeting at the end of his junior year and I moved him to defensive line.
“I thought if he played opposite of T’Vondre (Sweat), he’d have a chance to be really special. But then we got to thinking and said, ‘Why don’t we put them right beside each other on the wide side of the field?’ …. He’s going to give people problems, especially as he keeps getting stronger and more mature.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.