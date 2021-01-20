Huntsville senior defensive tackle Ed Bobino announced his commitment to play college football at Stephen F. Austin on Monday evening, signaling the end of a long recruiting process for one of the most productive high school players in the state.
Bobino, the District 10-5A, DII MVP, a Mr. Texas Football finalist, and the 2020 sack leader for Class 5A and above, points to SFA head coach Colby Carthel as a primary factor that drew him to the Lumberjacks. The Hornet great says his new head coach “is getting the best defensive lineman in this class,” and with 24.5 sacks in 12 games last season, he makes a convincing case.
“I just believe in the head coach that's there and the work that they've put in,” Bobino said. “You can tell he's really about the team, especially with all they did regarding racial injustice and Black Lives Matter. I can tell he really cares about not only the players, but their lives and everybody else that was affected by that.”
Stephen F. Austin offered Bobino last July, and was one of several schools to show him heavy interest as of late. SFA rival Sam Houston — Huntsville plays its home games at the Bearkats’ Bowers Stadium — did not replicate this interest, supplying Bobino with ample motivation heading into his first Battle of the Piney Woods this fall.
“I thought about that last night,” Bobino said. “I just think that we played at their stadium and I had big games there, this year and last year. For them to overlook me two years in a row ... I'm going to play them for four years, and I'm going to make them regret not offering me for four years.”
As Bobino gears up to begin his college football journey, he credits his family, coaches and one of his best friends for helping him realize a lifelong dream.
“I would like to thank my mom, my brothers and my coaches for just keeping me on the right track,” Bobino. “I also have to thank one of my best friends, Destiny Martinez. There aren't really a lot of people my age that I can look up to, but I look up to her and I take her word very seriously.”
