Sam Houston’s Denise Blankenzee was named the Southland Bowling League Bowler and Newcomer of the Year, the league announced Friday. Arkansas State’s Justin Kostick was voted the league’s Coach of the Year.
Blankenzee has been key for the Bearkats this season, leading her team with a 21.09 traditional average and leading the league with 424 strikes. She has converted 52.5 percent of her strike attempts and ranks second in the SBL with a 20.88 individual overall frame average. Blankenzee has competed in all 808 frames for the ‘Kats this season and has accrued a 93.05-percent player composite performance index average along the way. She pushed Sam Houston to a No. 16 National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA) ranking. The Bearkats have been named the five seed at the SBL tournament, where they will take on No. 4 Youngstown State in the opening round.
Kostick steered the Red Wolves to the top seed at the SBL tournament and a No. 11 ranking in the latest NTCA rankings. His teams have won three of their five tournaments and hold a 35-21 record for the 2020-21 season. Kostick is the second coach in Southland Bowling League history to win the Coach of the Year award.
Individual awards are nominated and voted upon by the conference's head coaches. Voting for oneself or one's own players is not permitted.
The 2021 Southland Bowling League Tournament is slated to begin Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. inside Colonial Bowling Lanes in Harahan, La. The three-day event will be a double-elimination tournament and will conclude Sunday, March 21. Each round of the tournament will be streamed live on Youtube on the Inside Bowling channel.
