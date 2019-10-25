There’s no shortage of football action involving Walker County high schools this weekend, as all three area teams gear up for major tests.
Here’s a look at what lies ahead on Friday and Saturday:
Huntsville, Katy Paetow square off for second place
While A&M Consolidated enters the home stretch of the regular season in the driver’s seat of the District 10-5A Division II title race, a heated battle has unfolded for second place. Huntsville heads on the road Saturday for a game against Katy Paetow, pitting the league’s top contenders for the No. 2 playoff seed against each other. The Hornets and Panthers enter the game knotted at 3-1 in league play, with their lone blemish occurring against Consol, and the winner will have a clear path to hosting a playoff game.
Kickoff is scheduled for noon Saturday at Rhodes Stadium in Katy, 1733 Katyland Dr.
Alpha Omega faces first notable district test
The last time the Alpha Omega Academy Lions faced a significant challenge was their season opener, when they fell to six-man power Oakwood in a neutral site showdown. But after beating their past five opponents by an average of 44.6 points, the Lions could be in store for stiffer competition at home Friday.
Alpha Omega is set to kick off against Bryan St. Joseph at 7 p.m. in a game that is slated to be much more competitive than the district standings would indicate. Although the Eagles are 1-2 in league play, their two losses came to Bryan Allen Academy and Conroe Covenant Christian — the Lions’ greatest threats at the moment — by a combined four points.
No. 3 Newton rolls into New Waverly
The New Waverly Bulldogs are still searching for their first league win of 2019, and they’ll have their work cut out for them this weekend.
New Waverly is set to take on No. 3 Newton in a home game Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
While an upset win over the back-to-back state champions appears to be a longshot, this is a pivotal game for the Bulldogs. They close out the season with road games at Hemphill and Kountze, and will secure a playoff berth with wins in two of these games.
