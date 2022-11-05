HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston volleyball wrapped up its regular season against Abilene Christian. The Bearkats came out hot and won Set 1 25-20, Set 3 25-22 and Set 4 26-24.
While their future is uncertain, the Bearkats took care of business and will now have to wait and see how other teams finish to see if they have a shot at the Western Athletic Conference’s tournament in Edinburg.
“I thought we had a great week of volleyball here,” Sam Houston head coach Brenda Gray said. “I thought our middles exploded offensively. We had a lot of situations, including losing Alyssa Fielder on Thursday. Being able to have a freshman come in and play six rotation, that’s huge. I’m happy for this team. We’ve been in that tight situation so many times this year. Sometimes we suffer the end of it and sometimes it sparks us. This week we were able to ignite and win there. It’s been an awesome season, a different season but what a great group.”
While the game was on senior night, Sam Houston is built by underclassmen. In this match against ACU, the Bearkats were led by freshman middle Madison Dyer.
Dyer finished the game tied with redshirt junior hitter Catherine Krieger with the most kills in the game with 13. Dyer has made her impact this season but with sophomore Alyssa Fielder out, she had to step in.
Graduate transfer Madison Frusha, a Huntsville native, has seen an increase in her role. In the senior night game, she finished with four kills for the Kats. The other senior was Analise Lucio.
Lucio is a setter for the Kats and she played in three of the Kats four sets tonight. She finished the match with 10 assists.
However, like much of the year, it has been the tale of underclassmen.
“They are definitely the core of the team and I couldn’t be prouder of our two seniors,” Gray said. “They were both grads that wanted to finish a fifth year here and had some history with the program but couldn’t be more excited for the girls that we return.”
Thursday night, the Bearkats played in another thrilling matchup. Sam Houston would drop the first two sets against Tarleton before winning three straight to steal the match and end the Bearkats’ eight-game losing streak.
“The girls were so excited and it does carry over, you feel it but this is a brand new game,” Gray said. “It just kind of depends but knowing what we were able to do in a five-setter and knowing neither team we played had to play another game this week, which they have had to do all season and other teams have not. I couldn’t be prouder knowing that so many freshmen are doing it.”
Sam Houston volleyball now faces uncertainty. With several teams bunched up with five wins in WAC play, they will have to wait for the final week to play out.
The Bearkats are stuck at five wins as their season concluded, they will have to see what other teams will finish to determine their fate.
But they did what they needed to do.
“We had to beat them in four and so many things have to go right for us, and we will let it be. It’s going to play out the way it wants to play out,” Gray said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.