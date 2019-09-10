The Bearkat men’s golfers picked up this season right where they left off last year, claiming the title at the Sam Hall Intercollegiate hosted by Southern Miss in record breaking fashion.
The Bearkats dominated the field, shooting a 33-under par score over the three rounds to take the title by 10 strokes. Additionally, Noah Steele took the individual medalist honors with a score of 18-under for the tournament.
Steele’s score of 18-under par sets a new school record, breaking his own mark of 17-under set in 2017 in Hawaii. His total of 54-hole score of 195 also beats his own school record of 198 also set in Hawaii. It is his second tournament title of his career after winning the Southland Conference crown last year.
Steele’s best round came in round two on Tuesday morning after play had been suspended Monday because of weather. Despite the delay, he continued his strong play, firing a 63, the second-lowest single round in school history. He lead the 88-player field with 20 birdies over the three rounds and was one of 12 golfers with an eagle.
Steele took the tournament title by five strokes over teammate William Holcomb, who was 13-under for the tournament. Holcomb closed strong, shooting a bogey-free round of 64 in the final round on Tuesday. His round was a new career-best mark and is tied for the third-lowest in program history.
“Noah and Will had an amazing week and everyone on the team executed the team game plan and we were fortunate to come on top,” said head coach Brandt Kieschnick. “Noah and Will are playing at such a high level and are leading this team to great heights.”
Steele and Holcomb were the only two golfers with all three rounds in the 60s for the tournament.
For the team, the final 54-hole score of 819, was 15 shots better than their previous best at the Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational in Hawaii. The 33-under par score was also a new school record as well bettering their mark in Hawaii by three shots.
“It was just an amazing week for the guys,” Kieschnick said. “All of our prep, mindset, and practice the prior weeks came together.”
Playing is his first collegiate tournament, Ting-Wei Hsieh recorded a top 10 finish shooting three rounds under par with a 69, 70 and 69 for a 5-under tournament score. Jack Randle finished 49th at 7-over and Luis Carrera was 72nd at 13-over. Grayson Blunt, who was playing as an individual, was 35th overall with a score of 4-over.
The Kats will be back in action Sept 22-24 when they head to the Trinity Forest Invitational hosted by SMU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.