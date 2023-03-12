HUNTSVILLE — As conference season has officially arrived for Sam Houston baseball, they didn’t blink in the opening weekend.
The Bearkats (9-8, 3-0 WAC) won just about every way possible in the opening weekend. Friday night would see a 7-3 win, Saturday saw a 12-2 run rule and with the sweep on the line in Sunday’s game, the Bearkats walked it off in the bottom of the ninth for a 5-4 win.
“Any time you get a sweep in any series it is a big deal,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “It’s hard to sweep anybody and they came out and popped us in the nose. For a while, we didn’t seem to do a lot of things right. The guys kept coming and competing and we figured out a way to do it.”
Sam Houston rode with its typical Sunday starter in sophomore Logan Hewitt. The right hander was never able to settle in though as Seattle struck early and often. Hewitt was able to sit the first three batters down but the second inning went differently. The Redhawks saw a single, a walk and then a two run triple that broke the game open early.
The Redhawks would see three of their four runs in that inning with the last coming in the third, which was Hewitts last inning of work.
Hewitt finished the game with 2-⅔ innings of work but allowed four hits, four runs and all collected one strikeout in his 13 batters faced.
“Logan wasn’t very sharp today and that’s how it happens,” Siriranni said. “We have some depth in the bullpen like I think we do. You can have a short leash with some guys when they aren’t crisp at the front end.”
Sam Houston’s bullpen has some arms and saw a day of rest yesterday as lefty Steven Beard pitched a complete game in the seven inning affair.
Sirianni would turn to junior Gavi Coldiron for the middle innings and that was the right call.
The southpaw got out of the jam in his route to a 4 ⅓ innings on the bump. The Redhawks also struggled as they got three hits and saw five strikeouts in his work.
After the seventh inning, Sirianni turned to junior Chandler David who gave up one hit before being pulled for sophomore Braden Davis as the Bearkats needed to keep the Redhawks at bay for a chance to win.
“I thought Gavi did a really good job of coming in and settling them down through the middle innings,” Sirianni said. “Chandler and Braden did what they have done in the past. Pitching wise it was big being able to control the momentum, keeping them where they were at and giving out hitters some time to come back. Anytime after a run-rule, you can almost feel this game coming.”
The chance was all Sam Houston needed though as its offense never saw the timely hit. Sam Houston left seven runners on base but when things counted the most, they came through.
Junior slugger Justin Wishkoski was the offensive answer the Bearkats needed. Wishkoski had a 3-4 day, driving in the game winning run.
Sam Houston would have to set it up though. In the ninth they trailed by one and saw a strikeout in the opening at-bat. A single and back-to-back walks forced the Redhawks into a pitching change, but that wasn’t enough.
Luke Alwood came to the mound with a bases loaded jam and walk the first batter he faced. He then gave up the single that saw the walkoff win.
“It’s good because any time you put yourself in adversity and come through and win it, you feel better about yourself,” Sirianni said. “Those games that get out of hand the day before, the next day is almost always a tight one.”
Now, Sam Houston has its first conference series out of the way and finished it with three wins, but there is still more to go. The Bearkats wrapped up the weekend with 24 runs and getting back to its offensive ways.
The Bearkats will be back at “The Don” for a familiar matchup. Sam Houston will host Houston Christian University at 1 p.m. Tuesday, before they head to the valley for their next conference matchup.
“We just need to continue to play better,” Siriannis said. “We went through a stretch where we didn’t play well and maybe we have a little bit of momentum on our side now. We need to continue to start well on the mound and continue to have a good approach at the plate. We just need to continue to play better.”
