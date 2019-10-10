The Sam Houston State Bearkats have high expectations following a major turnaround last season, something reflected in the 2019-20 Southland Conference preseason poll.
Sam Houston State was voted to finish third in the poll, which was released Thursday. Abilene Christian and Stephen F. Austin were picked to finish first and second, respectively.
First-year head coach Ravon Justice led the Kats — who had won just seven games combined the previous two seasons — to 16 wins and a fifth-place finish in the league last year. The team returns eight players from that group, including three starts that earned preseason all-conference honors earlier this week.
The preseason poll is voted upon by the head coach and sports information director from each Southland school. Each individual ranks the other 12 teams in their predicted order of regular season finish. Ranking one’s own school is not permitted.
Below is the poll in its entirety:
|School (First-place votes)
|Total
|1.
|Abilene Christian (14)
|273
|2.
|Stephen F. Austin (9)
|255
|3.
|Sam Houston State (1)
|234
|4.
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (1)
|229
|5.
|Lamar (1)
|195
|6.
|Central Arkansas
|172
|7.
|Nicholls
|154
|8.
|New Orleans
|113
|9.
|McNeese
|111
|10.
|Southeastern Louisiana
|86
|11.
|Northwestern State
|78
|12.
|Houston Baptist
|73
|13.
|UIW
|55
