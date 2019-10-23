The Sam Houston State Bearkats delivered perhaps the biggest Southland Conference win of the season last Saturday, stunning No. 9 Nicholls in a 17-0 shutout.
As a result, they’ve launched themselves into the top spot of this week’s Southland power rankings.
The rankings are compiled similar to the STATS FCS Top 25, with first place receiving 11 votes, 10 for second place and so on … all the way down to one vote for 11th place. This week’s voters are myself, David Berry of the American Press, Matt Faye of the Beaumont Enterprise and Mike Gegenheimer of Houma Today.
So without further ado, here are our Southland Conference power rankings following Week 8 of the college football season:
1. Sam Houston State (5-3, 4-1)
Last week: 4
Does Sam Houston State have the best defense in the entire country?
The Bearkats certainly made the case last Saturday, as they shut out No. 9 Nicholls 17-0 to move back into first place in the Southland. Combined with their conference-opening win over Incarnate Word, the Kats have now outscored the league’s 2018 co-champions 62-6.
Offense is undoubtedly a concern, as SHSU is still without a healthy quarterback on scholarship (the team hopes to get starter Eric Schmid back from a broken hand after next week's bye). But as the Kats roll into a pivotal road matchup with No. 12 Central Arkansas, it’s obvious they’ll need the defense — which leads the Southland in third-down, scoring and total defense, tackles for loss, sacks, turnovers and several other categories — to lift them to another victory. - Criswell
2. Nicholls (4-3, 3-1)
Last week: 1
On the bright side, the Colonels put together an impressive defensive performance at SHSU. Take away two big plays and a couple penalties and it’s a 0-0 game. On the not-so-bright side, Nicholls was held scoreless against an FCS opponent for the first time since 2012.
It was a bad day for the offense, to say the least. No other way to look at it. They failed to consistently move the ball and a barrage of self-inflicted mistakes doomed what few chances they had. One game doesn’t make a trend, but there’s a lot to think about this week. - Gegenheimer
3. Incarnate Word (5-2, 4-1)
Last week: 3
UIW extended its win streak to four games last weekend with a comfortable home win over Lamar. Sophomore Jon Copeland is back looking like one of the best pure passers in the conference, throwing for nine touchdowns and just one pick in his last three games. He went 24-of-35 for 376 yards and four scores against Lamar, and figures to do similar damage against a winless Northwestern State team coming to San Antonio next. UIW still has massive games against Nicholls and Central Arkansas left on the schedule, but the Cardinals have put themselves squarely back in the conference title conversation. - Faye
4. Central Arkansas (5-2, 3-1)
Last week: 2
The March Madness mantra of “survive and advance” has sort of become the theme to Central Arkansas’ football season. The Bears kept their top-15 ranking and maintained control of their destiny with a 31-30 win over winless Northwestern State, but it’s hard to feel confident about them at the moment — outside of a nine-point win over McNeese, UCA has looked pedestrian in Southland play, losing to Nicholls by 20 and only beating a then-sub-.500 Abilene Christian team by one point.
Fortunately for the Bears, they have a chance to get rolling Saturday when first-place SHSU comes to town. - Criswell
5. Abilene Christian (4-4, 3-3)
Last week: T-6
So far ACU is right where they were expected to be going into the season — exactly in the middle of the pack. The Wildcats haven’t had any huge upsets, but no crushing losses, either. They’re .500 both on the season and in conference, but coming off two straight wins over SFA and HBU. The back half of the season is a tough stretch, though, with games at Nicholls and at home against SHSU and SLU. - Gegenheimer
6. Southeastern Louisiana (3-3, 2-2)
Last week: T-6
If anyone in the Southland needs to catch a break, it’s the Lions — who are riding a two-game losing streak after starting the season as arguably the hottest team in the conference. They have the perfect opportunity to bounce back the next two weeks against HBU and SFA teams that have combined for two league wins in 2019. - Criswell
7. McNeese (4-4, 2-3)
Last week: 8
Did the Cowboys play their most complete game of the season last Saturday? Yes. Did they also play what is arguably the worst team in the Southland Conference at the moment? Also yes. But for a team that struggled so mightily on offense early in the season, you take the positives wherever and don't apologize for them.
This weekend, McNeese makes a fairly short drive up into the east Texas Piney Woods to take on a Stephen F. Austin team that has been competitive in every conference game they've played, even managing to pick off Lamar. The Cowboys have struggled on the road, so despite being favored, they shouldn't plan on strolling into Nacogdoches and leaving with an easy victory. — Berry
8. Lamar (4-4, 2-3)
Last week: 5
The Cardinals’ bye week couldn’t be coming at a better time. They just lost their starting quarterback Jordan Hoy for the foreseeable future, and already have three conference losses after falling to Incarnate Word last weekend in San Antonio. Lamar’s defeat at UIW snapped a two-game win streak and kept the Cardinals completely out of the conference race for now. Any hope of a late-season turnaround will depend on Lamar’s quarterback play from here, with freshman Jermaine Givens and senior Shane Johnson each getting a shot to takeover. - Faye
9. Stephen F. Austin (1-6, 1-3)
Last week: 10
For the third straight game, SFA has been competitive. Unfortunately for the Lumberjacks, this has only resulted in one victory — nearly a month ago at Lamar.
That said, SFA has reason to feel optimistic as it returns to Nacogdoches for its first home game since Sept. 21. The Lumberjacks held a fourth-quarter lead over Sam Houston State and took Abilene Christian to overtime in its last two games. Now, they’ll look to finish the job against a McNeese team that has been up and down — mostly down — throughout 2019. - Criswell
10. Houston Baptist (4-4, 1-3)
Last week: 9
Safe to say, the Husky honeymoon is over. After starting the season better than anyone could have imagined, and even dipping its toe in the Top 25, HBU has come back to earth. The offense can be productive, but is very one-dimensional and once figured out, is way less effective. The defense is bad, possibly one of the worst tackling teams in all of college football.
To make things worse, the Huskies likely won't be favored in any of their final four games. HBU already surpassed plenty of expectations by winning four games, one of them being a conference game. But the current version of the team is the worst in the Southland Conference, because Northwestern State has actually gotten more competitive by the week. - Berry
11. Northwestern State (0-7, 0-4)
The Demons were so close to their first win of 2019, but couldn’t get over the hump to finish an upset win over Central Arkansas. However, Northwestern State does have a silver lining in knowing that it seems to be improving while other Southland bottom-dwellers have taken a slide — meaning a last-place finish is hardly a certainty. - Criswell
