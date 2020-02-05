SAN ANTONIO — Despite a second-half rally, the Sam Houston State Bearkats dropped their second consecutive game to the Incarnate Word Cardinals in a 72-71 overtime thriller on Wednesday.
“We just didn’t play well enough tonight to earn the win.” Sam Houston State head coach Jason Hooten said. “We fought hard in the second half and in overtime, but when you dig yourself in a hole it’s hard to come out of that.”
Looking to rebound following a loss to Stephen F. Austin last Saturday, the Bearkats traveled to the Alamo City to battle the Incarnate Word Cardinals. From the start, Sam Houston State was unable to generate consistent offense, falling behind by as many as 14 points in the first half against the struggling Cardinals. Sam Houston tried to establish its outside shooting game from the tipoff but found difficulty, misfiring on its first 10 from beyond the 3-point arc. Incarnate Word took advantage and connected on 56.5% of its shots in the opening half.
The defense of the Bearkats kept their team within reach, swiping 10 turnovers, but the Kats’ still went into halftime down 36-24.
The second half opened with a reinvigorated Bearkat offense, as a thunderous dunk from senior Kai Mitchell rose the bench and the visiting fans to their feet. From that point, the Sam Houston offense took over and secured its first lead of the game with 10:21 left amid a 12-1 run. A valiant Cardinal team traded the lead with the Bearkats up until the final buzzer. Down by five with 1:35 left, freshman Cyrus Johnson floated a short jumper to trim the lead down to three. With seven seconds on the clock, junior Demarkus Lampley was fouled by Cardinal Des Valentine behind the 3-point line. Three made free throws later, Lampley had tied the game at 62 and sent the Bearkats into overtime.
In overtime, the two teams continued to trade leads. Lampley continued his clutch performance by finishing a layup with 36.6 left to stretch a Bearkat lead to four. However, a 3-pointer by UIW’s Keaston Willis followed by a pair of free throws gave Incarnate Word a one-point lead with nine seconds remaining.
The Bearkats were unable to attempt a potential game-winner, with a pair of UIW blocks sealing the game in the final moments.
“We need to start playing well again and that starts in Nicholls,” Hooten added. “We can only take it one game at time and get to Katy.”
Sophomore Zach Nutall led the Bearkats with 21 points on 18 shot attempts, while senior Chad Bowie added 11.
The Bearkats fall to 15-8 (8-4 conference) and remain second in the Southland Conference — three games behind first-place Stephen F. Austin. They continue their road trip at Nicholls on Saturday, with tipoff set for 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.