An electric second half propelled Sam Houston to yet another Southland Conference victory on Saturday.
The Bearkats used a 17-0 run to start the second half, growing their lead and setting the stage for a 97-57 victory over Central Arkansas.
“I thought it was definitely a tale of two halves,” Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten said. “I want to give Central Arkansas a lot of credit. I thought they did a really good attacking us inside to start the game. I thought towards the end of the half, what we were trying was starting to work and we got a few stops.”
Sam Houston had 14 different players hit the court in this win, with Jarren Cook collecting 15 second-half points in 10 minutes. He tallied 18 total points in 18 minutes.
“Coach always tells me to stay ready,” Cook said. “He says to never settle for threes, just try and find things to do, either shooting or playing defense. I try my best to pick up players that are in foul trouble or just whenever I need to pick the team up energy whys.”
While there was a plethora of Bearkats on the court, the bench players got much needed playing time, scoring 51 points. The starters also got some much-needed rest down the stretch.
Junior Zach Nutall was coming off a shortened game on Wednesday, where he saw only 19 minutes due to a hamstring injury. He bounced back on Saturday, playing 30 minutes while collecting a game-high 23 points and eight boards.
“I was just ready to make an impact on my team,” Nutall said. “I am a leader and I lead with my voice, but tonight I felt like I needed to do it with my actions. I’ve been hurt for the past couple weeks and not practicing much so I don’t want them to think I’m relaxing.”
One thing that the team has made a point of doing is reducing turnovers. They only had eight turnovers all game, while their defense forced 20 that led to 18 points.
“Second half it was all about our defense,” Hooten said. “We got into them and played Sam Houston basketball defensively. Everything there was just us making some shots.”
The Kats will look to continue this run as they begin a three-game road stand, starting with a game against Lamar on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
