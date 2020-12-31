Bearkats seek change through ‘uncomfortable conversations’

In late May, as the country grappled with the heartbreak of George Floyd’s tragic death at the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer, Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler’s phone lit up.
Siddiq Haynes, the Bearkats’ defensive line coach and a former player of Keeler’s at the University of Delaware, was on the other end of the phone. Their discussion would mark the first of a series of ‘uncomfortable conversations’ — and eye-opening moments — to come for the Sam Houston State football program, something that has become a staple of the team’s culture ever since.
“(Siddiq) said to me, ‘Look Coach, I know you are a tremendously empathetic person, I know where your heart is, but I’m not sure if you realize the depths in terms of how this is going to affect the Black community — and specifically how it's going to affect our players. I just want you to be aware, as a leader of a lot of brown and Black young men, that George Floyd’s murder is devastating to our community and I really don't know where this is all going to end up.’” Keeler recalled.
“I appreciated his candor, and immediately knew as teachers and mentors we would need to get in front of this.”
Haynes realized many of his players felt the same anguish from Floyd’s death — as well as those of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in March during a botched raid on her apartment, and Ahmaud Arbery, who was pursued and gunned down in February by a pair of white assailants while jogging near his home in Georgia — as he did. He also knew the topic of racial injustice needed to be attacked head-on as a team.
“In the working world, some things you just shy away from speaking on,” Haynes said. “They say you leave your work at work and leave your home at home so to speak, and I just had a real-life moment where there wasn't a separation. How I felt, because I had to show up to the Zooms, because I had to talk to my players, because I had to turn on the TV, because I had to scroll down on Twitter, it's hard to avoid these things that are just right in our face. I understand being in a position to run an organization, you have a lot of stuff going on. And it wasn't that we were neglecting the kids. I saw it as, because I'm feeling this way, and I'm a little older than my players, and because a lot of this has been going on, it was one of those moments where I felt the need to express myself to Coach.
“I wanted to express myself to the person I work for, the person that I've known the longest on-staff and the person that has the direction over this program — and simply express to him, in that moment, in 2020, of how I was feeling. I just thought of the simple concept that if I can feel that way, it's possible for our players to be feeling that way as well. It was one of those moments where a conversation can go a long way. ... I'm big on hearing people and listening to people, and that's what I appreciated about him — he actually listened. I think it was really big for Coach to pick up the phone and just take time to listen and let me express how I was feeling. From that, we've been able to learn what we can do for these players.”
A handful of teams across the country coordinated marches, produced videos and created unity tributes during the days and weeks immediately following Floyd’s death. The Bearkats took a slightly different approach to the fight for equality, with education and listening at the forefront.
‘UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATIONS’
Following the phone call between Keeler and Haynes, the Sam Houston State coaching staff had a scheduled Zoom meeting later that evening. After addressing issues such as COVID-19, pandemic protocol, academics, housing and preparing for the summer, the topic of racial injustice surfaced — and it quickly became apparent among the staff that being able to support their players in the moment was paramount.
“My wife and I talked late into the night that same night, and came to the conclusion that imparting knowledge through open communication was going to be key,” Keeler said. “This subject would require everyone to dig deep, and trust one another enough to go there. I immediately started thinking about, ‘How can we go about addressing this effectively?’
“I began researching educational resources to help facilitate our dialogues and came across a podcast by Emmanuel Acho called ‘Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man’. The first one I watched, I was like, ‘Wow, this is it.’”
In most years, the Bearkats run a program during training camp to teach leadership, with groups of 12-15 players using a selected book to facilitate discussions and promote team building. This template was ramped up in recent months, with the focus shifting to racial injustice and how to generate long-term change.
As a 61-year-old white man with vastly different life experiences than most of his players, Keeler took a step back from his typical leadership role to become a pupil. Meanwhile, Haynes and running backs coach Chris Buckner took charge, watching every episode of “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” and developing a game plan for how to move forward.
“I thought this was an opportunity to bring some awareness to our team about what's really going on in the world,” Buckner said. “So many different people have so many different views — on our staff, in our football program — and it's been good for everybody to open up, speak and shed light on things they've been through. And hopefully, it bridges a gap between everybody's differences.
“That was the biggest thing when Coach Keeler came to me and Coach Siddiq about this program. I wanted to bridge a gap, because I've always felt like I couldn't say anything about these types of situations. I felt like if I said something, then I'd be putting myself under a microscope.”
Every Tuesday for two-and-a-half months, the Sam Houston State coaching staff would watch that week’s episode, then have a discussion on what they thought the talking points should be. The next day, two coaches would meet with groups of 12-15 players for an in-depth, organic discussion. The video would serve as the icebreaker, and would be followed by conversations that sometimes lasted over an hour — and often extended beyond the Zoom call.
The Bearkats had conducted 8-10 sessions before taking a recent break for the holidays, with Dr. Aneika Simmons, Professor of Management at Sam Houston State University, joining in on several occasions to provide her expertise on current and past social issues. The team is set to resume the program when it returns to campus in January, with plans for a show of solidarity against racial injustice to be decided upon its conclusion.
“At the end of the day, it comes down to asking the people around you, 'When have we had a conversation on this topic, outside of learning about it in school? When have you asked one of your black friends to express the stuff they go through, and what you can do to help out with that?' This is what we were able to do,” Haynes said.
“We were able to introduce these videos to say that although these conversations are uncomfortable, what you gain is the most important thing. It's that understanding. Because we were able to do that, people have been able to be comfortable enough to open up and share how they feel.”
“Being a white male, I don't have the same experiences as a lot of my teammates,” added sophomore receiver Ryan Humphries. “But with that being said, these videos have been really eye-opening as far as listening to what people have to say. We watch the videos, and then afterwards we break up into small groups and everyone just talks. We talk to each other ... and the key is listening, and doing your best to understand where someone who has a different background is coming from.”
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the entire program has been conducted through Zoom, with the exception of the initial roll out of the idea at a meeting on Oct. 5.
After finding a ballroom large enough to properly socially distance in, the Bearkats gathered as an entire team for the first time all semester. Haynes and Buckner unveiled their action plan for the coming months, as well as the mission and goals for the program, before turning the microphone over to any players that wished to discuss their experiences and thoughts regarding racial injustice.
A handful of players stood up and spoke from the heart, delivering powerful messages to their coaches and teammates. A large number remained silent that night, but as senior cornerback Zyon McCollum notes, the volume and vocality of the voices have grown exponentially in recent months.
“The very first night we started, there weren't many volunteers in terms of going up and speaking,” McCollum said. “But once people started getting more facts and having more time to go to their respective homes and think about these types of conversations, it opened up the floor a lot more. Now, it's getting to the point where we're having great conversations. We're understanding each other and the kind of world that we're in right now.
“The bond that we already have as players and coaches has allowed us to think clearly about ways that we can not only transform the campus, but to add to the conversation when we go back home — and add to the betterment of the nation, really.”
In addition to addressing racial injustice, the program has also brought to light certain privileges that often go unnoticed — a revelation Keeler experienced firsthand during a Zoom conversation with a Black student-athlete.
“In one of our Zoom sessions, a player said, ‘Hey Coach, let me ask you a question. Do you tell your children you love them before they go to the store?’ I thought what a great question,” Keeler remarked. “The answer was yes, because my wife and I are characteristically affectionate with our children. But I said, ‘I do that because that's just who I am.’
“Then I realized, he was asking because his mom and dad say those three words before he leaves the house because they live in fear that he might not return. He replied, ‘exactly.’ And I'm like, ‘Wow, I understand a little more about white privilege.’”
PUSH TO THE POLLS
One area that the Bearkats placed a heavy emphasis on during the fall semester was voting, and making sure that student-athletes had the opportunity to have their voice heard in the 2020 election.
Coaches made a priority to not influence how their players voted, encouraging them to perform their own research and formulate opinions based on issues that are important to them.
“We stressed the idea that if you want to affect change, then you need to be part of the change — and one way to be a part of the change is to vote,” Keeler said.
“Your voice is everything,” Haynes added. “It's how you're able to work toward getting change. It's important to understand the rights that we have. If we want to get things in place to make change, we have to understand how we're able to do that. Voting was an avenue to get change. Is there more that has to be done outside of it? Absolutely. I don't believe our problems begin and end with voting. I do believe it is a major part in how we work toward getting some change. And once that's done, now the real work begins.”
To illustrate the empowering nature of casting one's vote, Keeler provided his players with an example from his coaching days at Delaware that has stuck with him ever since.
“Probably the single most powerful moment of my coaching career had nothing to do with playing a football game,” Keeler said. “We were on the tarmac to go play a game down in South Carolina, and it just so happened that Joe Biden was on the same tarmac, about to fly out to do some fundraising before the (2008) election. He was going to be Barack Obama's Vice President, and I remember introducing Joe to one of my players, Ronald Talley. Ronald was a Notre Dame transfer from Detroit, Michigan ... and I remember him telling then-Senator Biden that he was going to make sure he voted and would help him get the Detroit vote.
“Ronald came up to me the week of the election very distraught. He said, ‘Coach, I never got my absentee ballot, and I promised that I was going to vote. I found a flight home where I can leave Sunday night and be back Tuesday afternoon for practice. Can I go?’ I said, ‘Absolutely.’ He went home, voted and came back. Then the election was over and Barack Obama was voted as our first black president. I can remember Ronald hugging me in the locker room in tears. We were both in tears. He felt so good about the fact that he got his vote in. That really made me very aware of how empowering voting is, so it was something I really wanted to make sure our players understood.”
Keeler put Ragan Henderson — the team’s equipment manager, who is also involved in operations and development — in charge of getting players registered to vote. The former Sam Houston State running back and tight end reached out to each position group, showing them how to get an absentee ballot and what they needed to do if they lived out-of-state.
McCollum was one of the many Bearkats who took part in the voting process for the first time this year.
The two-time all-conference selection admits that he’s not sure he would’ve cast his vote if not for the team’s strong voter registration push. Now, he hopes to use his experience to encourage others to do the same.
“We had a big push this year with the team about getting everybody registered and out to vote, just to make our voices heard,” McCollum said. “If it wasn't for that recognition, I'm not sure I would've been out there voting. I didn't know it was that easy, to be honest. But it was cool to go out with my teammates and vote for the first time.
“It was a lot of our first times voting, and just knowing, informing ourselves and going through that experience helps us to be able to express to other people that didn't get a chance to vote just how important and easy the process really is.”
BIGGER THAN FOOTBALL
As one of the architects of a defense that ranked in the top-10 in the country in 12 different categories last season, Haynes’ dedication to his coaching craft is no secret. But much like his head coach, the most impactful moment of his coaching career so far has nothing to do with football.
“This is the most fulfilled I've felt as a coach,” Haynes said. “I say that because you take the coaching away, and we still have to go back to our real lives. When you take all the accolades and football and stuff away, what do we have left? Now, as a human being, as a young black man, living in Texas, living in the United States, my biggest fulfillment is being able to speak out on how I felt as a young black man — and still have a job, still able to show up and still be happy.
“I think some of that is glossed over and it's not looked at, but especially in this profession, there are very few of us. God forbid we feel a certain way and speak out. I'll be honest, it doesn't always work in our favor. You can look as far and as hard as you want to check that stat, but if you talk to anybody that looks like me, they're going to share that same sentiment. It's been huge for me, and not that I want to stand up and toot my own horn because I said something, but more so when the kids say, 'Hey Coach, I really appreciate y'all setting this up.'”
“Coach Siddiq had something on his heart and he was able to go out and talk about it,” Buckner added. “He felt comfortable to come out to the coaching staff and the head football coach and say, 'There is something else going on besides this virus. There's another virus, and it's breaking us up, it's breaking our kids up and we need to talk about it.’ We needed to allow these kids to express themselves in an area where they felt comfortable and felt they were being heard.”
While Keeler intends to make racial injustice education a part of his team’s culture moving forward, he is also aware that doing so is only one small step toward achieving the change that he, his players and coaches seek.
Through education and understanding, however, the Bearkats are determined to leave their mark well beyond the Sam Houston State campus.
“The hope is that when these young men leave our program, they take this knowledge back to their communities,” Keeler said. “If we want to make a change, then this has to be more than just what happens at Sam Houston State. It has to permeate into the communities we are a part of. We want this to be a part of our culture as a program … that we’re not afraid to hit tough topics head-on, giving our student-athletes the tools to handle real-life issues.
“Nothing is going to change until people that look like me get outraged. The brown and Black communities are outraged, and they should be. But that's not going to create change. What's going to generate change is when the unaffected become outraged. That's when transformation starts to happen.”