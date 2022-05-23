Bearkats secure WAC Southwest, head to conference tournament

HUNTSVILLE — It took all nine innings on Saturday for the Bearkats to secure the Western Athletic Conference’s Southwest title.
Bearkats freshman Lane Brewster played hero hitting a bases-loaded single over the right fielder to walk off Abilene Christian and grab the one-seed on the Southwest side.
“I was ready for the moment,” Brewster said. “I wanted to execute and was able to do it and we won.”
Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “This team has just been battling all year. Between all the adversity and everything they never gave up. We had a three-game series against another really good team. What a dog fight.”
Sam Houston (31-23, 21-9) went into the weekend with their magic number at two. They needed either two wins or the University of Lamar to lose one game paired with a Bearkat win.
After dropping the first game of the series, Sam Houston had their backs against the wall needing a win in their final two games.
Sam Houston would then win Friday’s game in the 12th inning to keep their chances alive.
“They have done it so many times that it's old hat for them,” Sirianni said. “They never lose confidence and they just keep showing up. I’m proud of them.”
The Bearkats’ offense has been powered by junior transfer Carlos Contreras. Through the 54 games, Contreras has driven in 89 RBIs, which leads the NCAA division one baseball. Contreras also boasts a .404 average for the Kats.
However, Contreras isn’t the only transfer to make an impact at the plate. Sophomore Justin Wishkoski has also taken the team by storm.
Wishkoski has been another top-hitter on this team. He currently sits with the second-best batting average with a .372 through 54 games.
The Kats have seven batters hitting over .300 on the season including Brewster in the lead-off spot.
“We just have to keep rolling and playing our game,” Brewster said. “If we do that we will execute.”
As offense has been the Kats' strong suit this season, pitching has been there in spurts.
Despite all the troubles, Sam Houston has been able to string together a staff of players ready for the challenge.
Sophomore Coltin Atkinson has also been available as of late. Sirianni gave him the ball during the Kats' last game of the season when they needed him the most. He would throw five scoreless innings allowing two hits and striking out five Wildcat batters.
The Bearkats also have junior Matt Dillard. He has started 14 games for the Kats and has been the Friday night starter throughout the season. Throughout his 15 games, his ERA sits at a 5.09 and leads the Bearkats with 71 strikeouts.
With those two pitchers, Steven Beard has come in as the third starter for the Kats and has a team high six wins this season. He has also pitched 78 innings with an ERA of 4.15 and 67 strikeouts.
Senior Lance Lusk has fulfilled his role as the closer for the Kats this season. He will close out the regular season with eight saves in 36.2 innings of work and hold a 5-0 record this season.
While these were the pitching standouts, Sam Houston has been able to piece together the rest of their games with their bullpen.
“We are going to take the next 36-48 hours to sleep,” Sirianni said. “These guys have taken the ball every time whether it’s good or not. They have been accountable for their outings. Sometimes options aren’t always better. This is a tough group and they figure it out.”
Sam Houston will head into the conference tournament as the top seed on the top of the bracket where they will face New Mexico State in the opening round of the tournament. Their first game will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. central. It can be streamed on the ESPN+ platform.
Bearkats secure WAC Southwest, head to conference tournament
Colton Foster
HUNTSVILLE — It took all nine innings on Saturday for the Bearkats to secure the Western Athletic Conference’s Southwest title.
Bearkats freshman Lane Brewster played hero hitting a bases-loaded single over the right fielder to walk off Abilene Christian and grab the one-seed on the Southwest side.
“I was ready for the moment,” Brewster said. “I wanted to execute and was able to do it and we won.”
Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “This team has just been battling all year. Between all the adversity and everything they never gave up. We had a three-game series against another really good team. What a dog fight.”
Sam Houston (31-23, 21-9) went into the weekend with their magic number at two. They needed either two wins or the University of Lamar to lose one game paired with a Bearkat win.
After dropping the first game of the series, Sam Houston had their backs against the wall needing a win in their final two games.
Sam Houston would then win Friday’s game in the 12th inning to keep their chances alive.
“They have done it so many times that it's old hat for them,” Sirianni said. “They never lose confidence and they just keep showing up. I’m proud of them.”
The Bearkats’ offense has been powered by junior transfer Carlos Contreras. Through the 54 games, Contreras has driven in 89 RBIs, which leads the NCAA division one baseball. Contreras also boasts a .404 average for the Kats.
However, Contreras isn’t the only transfer to make an impact at the plate. Sophomore Justin Wishkoski has also taken the team by storm.
Wishkoski has been another top-hitter on this team. He currently sits with the second-best batting average with a .372 through 54 games.
The Kats have seven batters hitting over .300 on the season including Brewster in the lead-off spot.
“We just have to keep rolling and playing our game,” Brewster said. “If we do that we will execute.”
As offense has been the Kats' strong suit this season, pitching has been there in spurts.
Despite all the troubles, Sam Houston has been able to string together a staff of players ready for the challenge.
Sophomore Coltin Atkinson has also been available as of late. Sirianni gave him the ball during the Kats' last game of the season when they needed him the most. He would throw five scoreless innings allowing two hits and striking out five Wildcat batters.
The Bearkats also have junior Matt Dillard. He has started 14 games for the Kats and has been the Friday night starter throughout the season. Throughout his 15 games, his ERA sits at a 5.09 and leads the Bearkats with 71 strikeouts.
With those two pitchers, Steven Beard has come in as the third starter for the Kats and has a team high six wins this season. He has also pitched 78 innings with an ERA of 4.15 and 67 strikeouts.
Senior Lance Lusk has fulfilled his role as the closer for the Kats this season. He will close out the regular season with eight saves in 36.2 innings of work and hold a 5-0 record this season.
While these were the pitching standouts, Sam Houston has been able to piece together the rest of their games with their bullpen.
“We are going to take the next 36-48 hours to sleep,” Sirianni said. “These guys have taken the ball every time whether it’s good or not. They have been accountable for their outings. Sometimes options aren’t always better. This is a tough group and they figure it out.”
Sam Houston will head into the conference tournament as the top seed on the top of the bracket where they will face New Mexico State in the opening round of the tournament. Their first game will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. central. It can be streamed on the ESPN+ platform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.