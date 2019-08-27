The Sam Houston State Bearkats have made what appears to be their final roster addition before their 2019 season kicks off Saturday at New Mexico.
Sam Houston State officially added junior defensive back KJ Gray to its football roster on Tuesday. Gray — who appeared in 20 games during two seasons at Rutgers, making four starts — did not play last season, but is on the travel list and expected to dress out for Saturday’s season opener.
Gray, a Newark native, was a consensus three-star prospect coming out of high school. He joins a secondary that returns five defensive backs that combined to make 44 starts for the Bearkats last season, led by preseason All-American cornerback Zyon McCollum. The team also added graduate transfer Dwayne Williams, who started 22 games in the secondary at Oregon State, during the offseason.
Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler expects Gray to make a significant impact for the Kats, likely in one of the three safety spots.
“He's probably an NFL caliber player,” the coach said. “We think that his addition could give us possibly the best secondary I've ever coached. When you look at the guys we have coming back, that should be one of the strengths of our team.”
Gray’s arrival at Sam Houston State will serve as a second-chance opportunity for the 6-foot-1, 205-pound defensive back, who was dismissed from Rutgers prior to the 2018 season for a violation of team rules.
After performing due diligence — which included input from four members of the Bearkats’ staff that knew Gray from their time at Rutgers — Keeler decided that the former Scarlet Knight would be a welcomed addition to the team.
“Sometimes when you're that age you think you're going to live forever, and you take for granted the opportunity you have,” Keeler said. “All of a sudden, the opportunity is taken away — and that can be pretty powerful. I also think him having younger brothers that are very impressionable is a big deal. He wants to be a great big brother, because they look up to him.
“I know he had a bunch of offers in the CAA ... and I think it was just a situation where he wanted to start over. This is his opportunity to start over."
