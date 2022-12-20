HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston closed out their non-conference schedule Tuesday afternoon with a big win over the University of Texas Dallas.
The Bearkats willed their way to an 84-44 win over the Trailblazers behind redshirt-sophomore guard Sydnee Kemp’s team-high 18-point night.
“We were just trying to get into the swing of things,” Sam Houston head coach Ravon Justice said. “We had a short bench and I’ve had a different starting lineup each game. That’s really tough when you have a new team. I don’t have any returners at the guard position from last year. We are just trying to get back into the swing of things.”
Sam Houston was able to move the ball well in the first half, which helped lead to some wide-open looks. Kemp was one player who it helped benefit. Kemp would end the first half going 5-6 from behind the arc and led the team with 15 points.
This ball movement would lead to a big first half that would continue into the second as Sam Houston just grew their lead.
Sam Houston also had to play without Tierney Coleman, Shanti Henry and Kenyal Perry. All missed with an injury.
Rebounds have been a big asset to the Bearkats as they are currently the number six team in the country in offensive boards. Against UNT Dallas it was no different. The Kats hauled in 18 offensive boards and 40 total rebounds in the game.
The offensive boards also turned into 14 second-chance points against the Trailblazers.
“We want to be aggressive on the rebounds since we shoot a lot of shots and try to play fast,” Justice said. “It’s seeing our post players doing a good job and we are pursuing basketball.”
The Bearkats’ defense also played a pivotal part in the matchup. Throughout the first half, SHSU limited the Trailblazers’ possessions as they forced 16 turnovers in the first 20 minutes.
While the win helped close out a treacherous non-conference play, it was all in order to lead to Western Athletic Conference play.
The Kats saw competitions against Auburn, Texas State, Tulane and Texas Tech in the non-conference stretch. While the record doesn’t show a lot of wins, the Kats have been able to learn what kind of team they have with the tough schedule.
“They are resilient,’ Justice said. “ There are games that you think we should not be in. They are resilient and play hard. We are top-10 in the country in offensive rebounding and number 12 in getting to the free–throw line. They are doing things right, just waiting for it all to gel and get together.”
Sam Houston will now look to their conference slate that is set to start on Dec. 29. The Bearkats will look to graduate transfer Chyna Allen to stay a threat as she is averaging a team-high 14.9 points per game.
SHSU will also need production out of redshirt-junior Kaylee Jefferson who returns from last year's squad. Through the non-conference schedule, she averaged 8.9 points per game but is third on the team in rebounds.
The Bearkats will tip-off against Seattle University at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Johnson Coliseum.
“We want to see a great start in the conference,” Justice said. “That’s what is important. All of this doesn’t even matter now. We are worried about the conference and being great in conference play.”
