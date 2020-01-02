With the calendar flipped to 2020, the Sam Houston State Bearkats will be looking to start the new year the way they ended 2019.
Shedding the disappointing of a few early-season road losses, the Kats enter January riding a five-game winning streak. The team’s most recent victory was perhaps its most impressive yet, a 75-61 road win over Rice that SHSU dominated from start to finish.
The Bearkats shot 50.8 percent from the floor, scored 16 points off 14 turnovers and outscored Rice 34-26 in the paint. Meanwhile, their stifling defense held a talented Owls offensive attack to 33.9 percent shooting and 22.6 percent from deep.
“We’re getting better and better every day,” senior guard Chad Bowie said. “That’s a big step for us.”
Sam Houston State (9-4, 2-0 in Southland) lost four starters from last season’s team — which claimed the program’s first Southland Conference title in a decade — due to graduation, making chemistry an early point of emphasis.
The Bearkats showed promise throughout their non-conference slate, but also experienced letdowns, watching second-half leads slip away at Mississippi State, Central Michigan and UTRGV. These setbacks have motivated the Kats, and they’ve been beating opponents by an average of 14.2 points ever since a double-overtime loss to UTRGV last month.
“Anytime you play on the road it’s tough to win, but we felt like there were a few we let slip away — UTRGV being one of them,” head coach Jason Hooten said. “I think it’s partly that, but also just growth. You’re seeing growth out of a team that’s getting better.
“A lot of these guys know what it takes to get where we want to get. We’re far from there. We have 18 games left … and we know how hard it’s going to be. Our goal is to just keep getting better.”
At the forefront of the Bearkats’ success is a versatile big man that has emerged as an early contender for Southland Player of the Year. Senior forward Kai Mitchell poured in a career-high 27 points and 13 rebounds in just 23 minutes at Rice on Sunday, earning player of the week honors for the second time this season.
“Kai is just such a mismatch guy,” Hooten said. “They had a big 6-10 guy inside and I really felt that was an area we could exploit, because obviously Kai can move around. We tried to keep him going all over the place. He shot a two threes and made a big one to start the second half. Kai is a great weapon to have. He’s really hard to guard, no matter the size of the other guy.”
“That man is a dog,” Bowie added. “I like playing with Kai because he can get you open or get a bucket himself. He’s very unselfish.”
With 18 more games to go until the Southland Conference Tournament, the work is only beginning for the Bearkats.
Eager to replicate last season’s success, they have no intentions of letting up.
“We’re just trying to continue to push it,” sophomore guard Zach Nutall said. “Conference is coming up and we want to repeat.”
SHSU returns to action Thursday at McNeese, with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
