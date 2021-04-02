The Sam Houston Bearkats find themselves in a familiar spot after rolling past Central Arkansas on Friday afternoon.
For the third time in the past five seasons, Sam Houston is headed back to the Southland Conference title game.
The Bearkats jumped out to an early lead and held on for a four-set win (25-21, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22) over UCA in a semifinal match at the Dugan Wellness Center in Corpus Christi. They will face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — which swept regular-season champion Stephen F. Austin to advance — on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the championship match.
Southland Player of the Year Ashley Lewis led the way for Sam Houston (11-2) on Friday with 24 kills and 17 digs. Catherine Krieger also recorded double-digit kills and digs, adding 14 and 11, respectively. Breanne Chausse had nine kills, McKenzie Morvant added five kills with five blocks and De'Janae Gilmore delivered five scores, while Hannah Baker posted a team-high 15 digs.
After taking the first two sets, the Bearkats appeared as if they might sweep Central Arkansas, which handed them one of only two losses this spring. UCA ultimately rallied to take the third, but Sam Houston answered back with a narrow win in the final set to secure the victory.
Saturday’s championship match will be broadcast on ESPN+
