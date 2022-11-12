HUNTSVILLE — For the first time since Sept. 17, Sam Houston football will play on its home turf in Huntsville.
In that time, the Bearkats (5-2) have had three bye weeks, one neutral site game and three road trips. Despite the strenuous schedule, the Bearkats have prevailed in all four games holding a five-game winning streak.
That will now be tested against a strong Abilene Christian (6-3, 3-0 WAC) team that is trying to keep its Football Championship Subdivision playoff hopes alive.
“You can see we are knocking some of the rust off, we haven’t been on the field in four days and it was a good, hot day out there,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “I think when we go into the game on Saturday, there is probably going to be eight different starters on defense and six or seven on offense than opening day.”
“It’s been a while and the kids are excited [to return home],” Keeler said. “It’s been a strange schedule but we are excited to have a home game.”
Sam Houston’s offense has seen an uptick over the last two games with tight ends coach Matt Merkens calling the plays.
Since that decision by Keeler, the Kats have averaged 29 points per game and 225 passing yards per game. In the first five games, the Bearkats averaged 123.6 passing yards per game.
Another reason for that is junior quarterback Keegan Shoemaker taking over for transfer Jordan Yates. Shoemaker has held that role and while he hasn't played lights out, he’s done enough to get wins.
“I was so impressed in the Utah Tech game with the four-minute drive he [Merkens] put together,” Keeler said. “Two weeks ago against Tarleton, you could see the offense started clicking and we found some easy passes. I think he has done a great job.”
Graduate receiver Cody Chrest plays another big role in how this offense goes. Chrest is a playmaker once he has the ball, but getting it to him was a problem early on.
In the last two games, Chrest has hauled in 15 receptions for 251 yards. While he has just one touchdown this season, Chrest's ability to pull another defender and make plays in space.
The Bearkats will have to keep that consistency against a team that has strong corners and the ability to defend passes.
ACU’s Patrick Jolly, Anthony Egbo, Jr. and Roland Williams III each have five pass breakups this year and as a team, the Wildcats have 35. While Shoemaker has thrown three interceptions, he will need to be careful against the Wildcat corners.
For the Bearkats, it will also be how their running game goes behind Dezmon Jackson and Zach Hrbacek.
“Zach has proven to be a big-time tailback,” Keeler said. “The ability to make you miss in space, the way he hits holes is just natural. He can catch the ball out of the backfield. It’s good to see we have figured that out and we need to make him our feature runner. I’d like to see us get the run game going because that’s where it's going to start.”
While the Wildcats are allowing an average of 21.6 points to opponents, the Bearkats will have to play their game to move their win streak to six,
ACU will look to sophomore quarterback Maverick McIvor to guide their offense against a battered SHSU defense relying on several underclassmen to stop the Wildcats.
McIvor has completed just under 60% of his passes and through nine games, has thrown for 1,894 yards and 14 touchdowns. ACU’s running attack will be led by sophomore Jermiah Dobbins.
Dobbins has played in all nine games and has netted 738 yards with seven scores.
“The quarterback is a really good player,” Keeler said. “Their wideouts are going to be similar to Tarleton’s. They have some pretty good kids on the outside and love their running backs. They have improved as a team.”
Sam Houston will look to its young defensive core to stop the Wildcats. With guys like Kavian Gaither, Jaylen Phillips and Caleb Weaver getting more playing time than expected, they have shown out.
Gaither has filled the role of the injured and redshirting Trevor Williams and has proved his worth. Gaither currently leads the Bearkats with 57 tackles and three sacks.
“Our defense is living up to the standard they set,” Keeler said. “It doesn't matter who’s in there, we have a standard and we have to live up to that. I thought playing the way we played against Eastern Kentucky set the tone for the rest of the season. Hats off to this defensive staff because they have these kids believing.”
The Bearkats will also need their young corners to play well against the Wildcats receivers.
Redshirt junior Jordan Morris and redshirt freshman David Fisher are both expected to make starts and will be paired with ACU’s Tristan Golightly and Kobe Clark, both carrying over 500 yards into this game.
GAME INFORMATION
Sam Houston and ACU will kickoff at noon at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium on Saturday. The game will also be streamed on the ESPN+ platform.
