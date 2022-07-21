THE WOODLANDS — Sam Houston football is coming off of one of the most successful years in NCAA history. The Bearkats would boast a record of 21-1 in the 2021 calendar year including a 2020 FCS national championship title.
But with a brand new season around the corner, the Bearkats were left with empty spots at key positions.
“We have some goals that we want to achieve and we have a lot of new players on the team,” said K.C. Keeler, Sam Houston head coach. “Almost 50% of our roster is brand new and there's some work in front of us. The leadership we have with these two [Cody Chrest and Trevor Williams] goes a long way.”
One of the key positions to be filled is the quarterback spot. Eric Schmid announced he was hanging up his Sam Houston jersey in pursuit of a career outside of the Bearkats. This led to the Kats looking for their next signal caller. With Keegan Shoemaker already on the roster, the Bearkats wanted another option at quarterback.
In the transfer portal, they found Jordan Yates, a quarterback from Georgia Tech. Last season, Yates would find action in eight games tossing for 908 yards and six touchdowns. That was enough to get him on the Bearkats’ radar.
“We had a lot of faith in Keegan,” Keeler said. “When the trainer's room said we should sit Eric we didn’t blink, that’s the faith we had in Keegan. When you watch Jordan’s tape you see him pull the ball down and go 80-yards against Notre Dame. You see him making a lot of plays when the teams he's playing against are better than his team. It should be a great battle.”
Shoemaker has seen limited action in a Bearkats uniform but played on the biggest stage for the Kats taking the reins at the Battle of the Piney Woods.
As the quarterback position gets heavily noted, the Bearkats also have eight positions to fill on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Sam Houston returns starters wide receivers Cody Chrest, Ife Adeyi and Noah Smith. Defensively, they return the WAC Preseason Player of the Year Markel Perry and Trevor Williams.
“I think it’s helpful we have some older guys,” Williams said. “We have a lot of new guys but we have some guys that are coming back and know the things we have done here. We have to make sure we bring up the freshman and the transfers up to speed. We have to show them what we do here at Sam.”
Sam Houston will have to find two new cornerbacks this season as Zyon McCollum was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round and Tristan McCollum signed with the Houston Texans.
Transition
As the Bearkats are set to become members of Conference USA on July 1, 2023, they have one season left in the WAC. However, they are unable to play for a conference title after their scholarship numbers rose in the transition. After the ninth game Nov. 19, the Kats' season will end.
While it is hard to sell recruits on that, the future is bright for the Kats. With the potential of being bowl eligible in their first season in Conference USA, SHSU can sell that. They can also sell location and being a part of the FBS, something most high schoolers want to play in.
“We are playing for this year,” Keeler said. “We are playing A&M and our guys are excited. We are playing what could be one of the last Battle of the Piney Woods games, our kids see there is a lot to play for. I know when you come to Sam Houston it is about playing for national championships but I think we have replaced the word championship with standard and our guys understand that.
“Our guys know that this team is helping all the future Bearkat teams. I believe in nine years from now there will be 30 thousand students on campus and Sam Houston will be playing big-time Division I football.”
As for the change, Sam Houston has already seen a difference in their “money games.” In their first game as a member of Conference USA, Sam Houston will be getting paid $1.2 million dollars by Brigham Young University for their game Sept. 2, 2023.
Keeler also noted a chance to be bowl eligible after this season with the transfer portal being available.
Sam Houston will have at least one year to get that figured out.
The Bearkats will open their season Sept. 3 at Texas A&M before returning back to Elliot T. Bowers Stadium Sept. 10 for a return game against Northern Arizona.
