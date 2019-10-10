Pushed to the brink of defeat for the first time since their league opener, the Sam Houston State Bearkats rallied to remain unbeaten in Southland Conference play.
Sam Houston State beat Houston Baptist in five sets (25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 22-25, 15-13) at home Thursday night to improve to 5-0 against conference opponents.
The Bearkats won the first two sets, before dropping the next two. With their backs against the wall, the team rallied from behind to take the final set 15-11 and secure the victory.
“Being able to go through adversity,” Sam Houston State head coach Brenda Gray said when asked what impressed her most about the win. “It was quiet in the locker room (after the game), and it’s rarely quiet in our locker room. I think they realize they almost let one slip away … but this team just doesn’t give up.”
Sam Houston State junior Ashley Lewis, who led the team with a game-high 19 kills, echoed her coach’s sentiment.
“It just shows how much fight we have, and that we aren’t going to give up,” Lewis said. “No matter what the score or set is, we’re going to fight until the end.”
The Bearkats trailed 6-4 in the final set, before going on a 7-1 run to pull ahead for good.
Junior Madilyn Miles led the Bearkats with 22 assists, while senior Addison Miller recorded a game-high 37 digs. Sophomores Kaira Hunnicutt and Breanne Chausse helped the Kats win the battle at the net with seven and six blocks, respectively.
“The team chemistry unmatched,” Miles said. “We know when we need to be hard on each other, and we know when to boost each other up. That’s something big about our team — we can take it in a healthy way and let it fuel us.”
The Bearkats return to action Saturday against Lamar with a home match scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
