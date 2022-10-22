ST. GEORGE, Utah — Sam Houston football kept its momentum rolling as they have now won four straight games after starting the season 0-2.
The Bearkats (4-2) were able to get past Utah Tech 18-13 behind a solid defensive outing and Cody Chrest’s career day.
The weather in St. George was not ideal in the first half as winds gusted upwards of 25 miles per hour and both teams struggled to get things moving offensively.
The Bearkats had 181 yards in the first half and the Trailblazers had 152. Neither team found the endzone but made field goals with their backs against the wind.
Under new play caller Matt Merkens, the Bearkat offense looked looser when the wind died down after the half. Junior quarterback Keegan Shoemaker would toss for 151 passing yards in the second half along with a score.
With 57 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Sam Houston’s defensive back Caleb Weaver had a strip sack that resulted in a safety getting the Kats points. The ensuing free kick resulted in a three-play, 51-yard drive that ended with Shoemaker finding redshirt junior receiver Al’Vonte Woodard for a touchdown, the first of the game.
Defense played a big part in this game for the Bearkats. Despite being down their top-four linebackers, Sam Houston was led by sophomore linebacker Kavian Gaither.
Gaither totaled 11 tackles and three tackles for loss in this game. Huntsville native Briceon Hayes came up with the game-winning sack as the Trailblazers faced a fourth and 31, giving the ball back to the Kats with just under five minutes remaining.
Led by Gaither, the Kats were able to apply a ton of pressure to the Trailblazers’ backfield. Gaither had two sacks to round out his night. Graduate transfer Ellison Hubbard would also get in on the action with a sack.
That group also held Utah Tech to 58 yards rushing with five different Trailblazer ball handlers.
Utah Tech has had a carousel of quarterbacks and tonight was no different. Redshirt freshman Boone Abbott got the start for the Trailblazers but after a handful of plays, he went to the locker room with an apparent upper-body injury.
The Trailblazers would turn back to redshirt freshman Victor Gabalis. Gabalis would finish the game throwing for 193 yards and one interception.
Sam Houston’s sophomore linebacker Jaylen Phillips was the Bearkat that had the interception and it was pivotal for the Kats.
Now, the Kats will turn their attention to an in-state game against Tarleton to round out their road schedule and cap off three straight weeks of travel.
