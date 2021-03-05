The Sam Houston volleyball team dropped the first set but went on to win the next three to hand Texas A&M-Corpus Christi a 3-1 setback on Thursday night at Johnson Coliseum.
Sam Houston (5-1, 5-1 SLC) controlled the last three sets after TAMCC (6-3, 4-3 SLC) took the first one and led through most of it. The 20-25, 25-23, 25-11, 25029 win gives the Bearkats their fifth straight Southland Conference win of the season.
Ashley Lewis led the Kats with 19 kills followed by Samantha Rodgers with 12 kills and a .500 hit percentage. Lewis, Kreiger and Baker finished with 13 digs to pace the Kats. Morgan Janda finished with 31 assists and 12 digs for a double-double.
AMCC took the first set on four straight points by Rachel Young. She finished with 14 kills on the night for the Islanders.
Set two was close throughout, with the biggest differential being a 16-11 Bearkat lead on a kill by Lewis. The Kats scored three straight points to close out the set behind kills from Janda and Lewis and an attack error for the Islanders.
Set three was where the Kats really found their footing and dominated the set 25-11. They closed out the third set on a 7-0 run, aided by two Sawyer Nowak service aces as well as two Islander attack errors.
In set four, the Kats got out to an early 4-0 lead and did not look back as they never trailed in the set.
Sam Houston will now hit the road again as its take on Lamar at 3 p.m. on March 7 in Beaumont.
