On their way to becoming the second-winningest FCS program of the past decade, the Sam Houston Bearkats hit a moment of realization in December 2017.
Riding a nine-game winning streak, Sam Houston had high hopes as it rolled into the FargoDome for an FCS semifinal showdown with North Dakota State. When the Bearkats exited the stadium a few hours later, head coach K.C. Keeler knew something had to change.
The Bison thrashed Sam Houston 55-13 in a lopsided matchup that was all-but-decided midway through the first half. The Bearkats boasted the top offense in the country, led by two-time Walter Payton Award winner Jeremiah Briscoe, as well as a future NFL Draft pick in defensive lineman P.J. Hall. Still, they were no match for an NDSU team that has now won eight of the past nine FCS championships — joining the likes of Alabama and Mount Union in the conversation of college football’s greatest dynasties.
Sam Houston has undergone an overhaul since that fateful game, in both roster and coaching scheme. Throughout this process, there’s been one goal in mind: beating teams like North Dakota State in the postseason.
The Bearkats will get their chance this Sunday on national television, as NDSU comes to Huntsville for an FCS quarterfinal game that will be broadcast on ESPN. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Bowers Stadium.
“We built this team — offensively and defensively — to play James Madison and North Dakota State,” Keeler said. “If you watch us now, we aren't that up-tempo, play a million miles an hour offense anymore. There's a reason why. If you're just worried about how many points you're going to score, then you can do that. But when you get in those games, playing fast doesn't really affect them because they’re so well-coached. You have to build yourself differently.
“We went and got some bigger bodies up front, and we've been blessed. Scean Mustin, Joe Wallace, Trace Mascorro and Jahari Kay, those guys are great football players. Then you have Jevon Leon, who was first-team all-conference, and we have a couple of other guys that fit in too. We're built to try to match up against what we see in North Dakota State. ... It's going to be a great matchup and we're going to be tested, but we should feel good going into this game.”
Senior cornerback Jaylen Thomas — who along with Kyran Jackson and Zyon and Tristin McCollum, is one of four current Bearkats that played against NDSU — has witnessed the change firsthand. After giving up an average of 31.2 points and 453.3 yards per game in 2017, ranking 99th and 110th nationally, Sam Houston’s defense has emerged as one of the most productive in the country over the past two years.
The Bearkats led the FCS in tackles for loss, total defense, rushing defense and third-down defense last season, while ranking in the top-10 in eight other defensive categories. Sam Houston has given up more yards and more points per game this spring, but it still has the No. 10 scoring defense in the country despite facing four of the top-11 offenses in the FCS. The Bearkats also lead the nation with 31 sacks, 77 tackles for loss and 12 fumble recoveries in seven games, while ranking second to only James Madison — one of two potential semifinal opponents — in rushing defense.
“One thing I can say I remember about that game (against NDSU) is us not performing at our highest level,” Thomas said. “What changed was our preparation and dedication. One thing our coach said was, 'We're going to make sure that we're one of the top defenses in the nation,' and I feel like we've shown that the past two years.”
North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz, who was the team’s defensive coordinator in 2017, notices a difference as well.
“The size and caliber of defensive line that they have right now is different,” Entz said. “There's just more of them. They're a deeper unit, which is odd to say because last time we played them they had an NFL draft pick. If you look across the board, they have some really talented, twitchy players that can get off blocks and make plays. That's where it starts. They make people one-dimensional, then they pin their ears back and get after the quarterback.”
As dominant as Sam Houston’s defense — which has not allowed a 100-yard rusher in the past 18 games — has been against the run, it’s also no secret that the Bearkats haven’t faced a test quite like the one they’ll see on Sunday.
The Southland Conference has five rushing attacks that rank in the top-30 in the FCS this spring. None of them, however, feature the power run emphasis and abundance of FBS-caliber linemen that the Bison have.
NDSU showcased how unstoppable its rushing attack can be at times last week, racking up 422 yards on just 57 carries in a first-round rout of Eastern Washington.
“You're playing a different style of offense,” Keeler said. “We have some really good running backs in our league, but we don't have offensive lines like this. Guys sling it around in our league, and I'll match up the quarterbacks, receivers and skill kids in the Southland Conference against anybody. But when it comes to the guys up front, O-linemen and D-linemen, they're just a different animal. That's what makes them so challenging.”
A new-look Bearkat squad won’t be the only source of unfamiliarity for the Bison this weekend, as Sunday will mark their first road playoff game since the 2010 season. But while Sam Houston has homefield advantage on its side, with a 14-0 record at Bowers Stadium in the FCS playoffs, it’s also worth noting that NDSU has a pretty good postseason track record in Texas too.
The Bison are 8-0 in the FCS championship game, which takes place roughly three hours up the road in Frisco.
“It's not like, 'Hey we have them in Huntsville, let's start the Mardi Gras.' It's nice to get them at home, but they travel well,” said Keeler, who has a 28-0 home record in the playoffs. “If you look at their wins on the road, they've won a lot of national championships in Texas.”
In a typical season, landing a No. 2 overall seed like the Bearkats did would mean not having to face the preeminent power in FCS football until the third or fourth round of the postseason. However, with the playoff field being shrunk down from 24 to 16 teams this spring — along with NDSU dropping its regular season finale to fall out of a likely No. 1 seed — that won’t be the case this time.
As a team that is determined to prove the doubters wrong, Sam Houston has embraced the challenge.
“We're excited that we get a chance to play them because we want to see how good we are,” Keeler said. “We know that they're the best team in the country. Until someone else is crowned national champions, they're the best team in the country. That's how we see it, and that's why we're so excited to play this game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.