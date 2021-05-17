As head coach K.C. Keeler raised the FCS National Championship trophy and the confetti flew around the players and coaches celebrating, it’s hard to imagine that this team was an underdog going into this game — but that’s exactly what they were. In fact, if the entire season were summed up in three words, it would be ‘Proving Doubters Wrong.’
The preseason Southland Conference poll had the Bearkats slated to finish second behind Nicholls. That was in spite of returning their quarterback and the best defense in the conference. They sliced through the conference like a knife through hot butter. They gave up 38 points in the first game of the season to Southeastern Louisiana and no team scored over 17 points throughout the remainder of the regular season. They beat Nicholls 71-17, and that was built up to be the game of the year in the conference.
In week one of the spring season, Sam Houston was ranked No. 16 in the country. Nicholls and Southeastern Louisiana were ranked ahead of them. Teams like Elon, Wofford, and Albany were also ranked ahead of them. Those teams had a combined record of 3-12 this spring. After defeating both of the conference foes that were ranked ahead of them, they vaulted up the rankings — but still not to the top spot. That was reserved for Missouri Valley teams (and James Madison). In the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the Coaches Poll, the Bearkats were ranked No. 4. Despite an undefeated regular season, they were ranked behind South Dakota State, which suffered an early season loss, and James Madison, which had not looked overly impressive in many of their games throughout the spring.
Sam Houston quarterback Eric Schmid knew that in previous seasons, the Bearkats had not shown how good they could be.
“We knew from the past two years how good we were.” Schmid said about being doubted throughout the spring season. “We just didn't finish games, and that's something that we really got better at this year.”
Despite doing everything possible to warrant a No. 1 seed, they were given the second seed and one of the most difficult gauntlets to run in recent FCS playoff history. They faced an extremely underrated and talented Monmouth team that pushed them to the brink in the first round. It took a clutch fourth quarter redzone stop to secure the victory. In quarterfinals, Sam Houston was able to drive down and score with under four minutes remaining to snap defending champion North Dakota State’s 10-year run of semifinal appearances. In the semifinal, the Bearkats went down 24-3 in the first half before outsourcing the Dukes 35-11 in the second half to complete one of the greatest comebacks in history. They capped off their well-earned playoff label of ‘Cardiac Kats’ by scoring the winning touchdown with less than 30 seconds remaining to win the title. That type of run is unprecedented and really speaks to the resilience of this team.
“Yeah, we kind of embraced it.” Keeler noted proudly when referring to his team's resolve. “You need to go through so many different things in a football game, in a football season, and this is just one of them we're going to go through. If we truly are the best team in the country, bring it on.”
The interesting thing about believing in an underdog is it can be very profitable for those that have faith.
In the final three rounds of the playoffs, the Bearkats were the betting underdog. Against NDSU they were +140, which means if you bet $100 on them, you would have received $240 back. Against JMU they were +100 so if you bet that $240, you would have received $480. Finally, they were +180 in the National Championship game. If you wagered that $480, you would have received $1344 in return.
Not bad for believing in an underdog. Maybe that’s enough to make people stop doubting them.
Gene Clemons covers FCS football and sports betting for The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter @geneclemons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.