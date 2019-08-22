Sam Houston State is predicted to be one of the top teams in the Southland Conference yet again.
The league revealed its preseason poll for the 2019 season this week, with the Bearkats picked to finish third out of 13 teams. The Kats went 22-8 with a third-place finish in the conference standings last season.
Defending champion Stephen F. Austin is Southland's preseason favorite, landing 19 of 24 possible first-place votes. Central Arkansas was picked second with three first-pace votes, while Sam Houston State and predicted fourth-place finisher Houston Baptist each received one first-place vote. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi rounded out the top-five.
The Bearkats open the season on August 30 with the SHSU Invitational, which will feature Prairie View A&M, Oral Roberts and Louisiana Tech.
Below is the Southland Conference preseason volleyball poll in its entirety:
1. Stephen F Austin
2. Central Arkansas
3. Sam Houston State
4. Houston Baptist
5. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
6. Abilene Christian
7. Northwestern State
8. McNeese
9. Incarnate Word
10. New Orleans
11. Lamar
12. Nicholls
13. Southeastern Louisiana
