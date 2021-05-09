Sam Houston finished out their non-conference schedule with a series win over Little Rock over the weekend, picking up momentum as they head into the home stretch of the regular-season.
Kyle Backhus got the nod for this game, pitching six shutout innings and striking out six batters in a 8-4 win on Sunday.
“I didn’t feel the greatest,” Backhus said. “I kept grinding through it, the longer the season goes the more everybody gets tired. It’s that time of year where you bear down and grind for your teammates and what works, works and what doesn’t, you turn the page.”
Backhus has been on a tear as of late. In his last four starts he is 4-0 with 26 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched with an ERA of 1.79.
In Sunday’s game, Backhus faced 23 batters on 89 pitches.
“First off he went out and set a great tone,” Bearkats head coach Jay Sirianni said. “He got us off the field and kept hanging zeros. KB has just continued to keep getting better and hopefully we can keep that thing going.”
Sam Houston was held scoreless through two innings, but with bases loaded Colton Cowser had another idea.
Cowser sent a ball over the right center wall to break the game open with a grand slam — his second in his career — that allowed the Bearkats to breath.
“It kinda lets everybody breath,” Sirianni said. “The dugout always gets excited when Colton is up. You don’t really know what your gonna see, but it's gonna be pretty entertaining.”
Later in the game, Little Rock would intentionally walk Cowser with one out and runners on to face Jack Rodgers, who then sent a shot over the batter’s eye.
These two plays broke that game into a 6-0 lead for the Bearkats.
The seventh and ninth inning saw a strike from the Trojans. The seventh inning saw a fielder’s choice that led to one run scoring, but the ninth was where Little Rock attempted to disrupt the game.
Alex Havlicek got the ball to throw the ninth and gave up a solo shot. The next batter hit a hard grounder to the third base side, which led to a throwing error. With a runner on third a pass ball led to another run. Little Rock then hit a triple but could get no more.
The Bearkats will close out their home portion of the schedule next weekend as Abilene Christian comes to town for a three-game series.
“We’re gonna have to play well,” Sirianni said. “Abilene Christian is a good club and we’re gonna just have to worry about us and see how well we can play our next eight games.”
