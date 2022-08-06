HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston football is gearing up for another season after it opened up its 2022 fall camp Friday morning.
The Bearkats are coming off their first off-season program in nearly two years as well as the news of going to Conference USA in 2023. However, that means they can not play for an FCS title this season or a Western Athletic Conference Championship.
”I told the fellas, ‘this is my 29 training camp as a coach and it doesn’t get old,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “It’s amazing how many new players we have, the chemistry that has already been developed, it’s been impressive.”
Sam Houston is coming off of a 2021 calendar year that saw 21 wins, a national title and the first overall seed in the FCS playoffs. However, as a majority of athletes took their COVID year, the Bearkats had to completely redo their roster.
Now with the overhaul, the Kats have to relearn everything and fill 16 of the 22 starter spots. However, the Kats keep a strong core of guys on both sides of the ball to help move that along faster.
“The most important thing I carried out to practice today was the depth chart,” Keeler said. “Just to figure out who’s who and who is wearing what number and what their names are. We have so many new players that it is gonna be a challenge to get everything figured out by game one. It’s exciting at the same time because we feel really good about who we brought in. We feel really good about the core leadership of this team to show them where the standard is.”
As the team sees the complete overall, the morals do not change. Sam Houston wants to keep the culture they have worked hard to build.
The Bearkats know they have something special in their locker room and are going to try and preserve it as much as they can. After Friday’s practice, they had two corn hole boards set up for a team tournament. None of the corn hole teams saw members of the same position group on a team letting them interact with each other. They will also have multiple other events for their players this season.
“Unless we score 50 points against Texas A&M I’m not the offensive coordinator and if we don’t shut them out, I’m not the defensive coordinator. I have to specialize in something so I specialize in chemistry,” Keeler said. “We are gonna play some corn hole, we have a trivia night. Our philosophy is that you can’t trust somebody if you don’t know somebody and you can’t love somebody unless you know them. Culture is about love and trust. That’s what this program has had.”
Now with training camp underway, the Kats are still 28 days from taking the field. That leaves them with a bunch of practices to figure everything out.
The biggest question is who will be under center for game one against A&M. Keegan Shoemaker and Jordan Yates both took reps with the first team today. It’s day one, so without a starter, it's probable both continue taking reps for the foreseeable future.
Sam Houston also had to redo their offensive line, running backs, defensive line, defensive backs and whatever else you can think of. While they know what they have to fill their main concern is just staying healthy through camp and growing the team chemistry.
“We have to keep some guys healthy, we don’t have the depth that every division one program has,” Keeler said. “Another thing is the continuity. We have a brand new offensive coordinator, even though he comes from the Chip Kelly tree. Defensively we have enough core guys coming back, hopefully, we can get ready for game one.”
The Bearkats will now continue their off-season program. Sam Houston will open up its season Saturday, Sept. 3 against Texas A&M. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
