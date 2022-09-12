HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston football has played 120 minutes of football and has yet to score a touchdown with their new offense.
The Bearkats had their first quarterback battle in a few years, where transfer Jordan Yates beat out returner Keegan Shoemaker. While Yates has seen his struggles, there's becoming a sense of urgency at the quarterback position.
In two games, Yates has tossed for 202 yards and two interceptions. He has struggled to get very many passing attempts off behind a rebuilt offensive line.
“We weren’t protecting great. It really surprised me with how well we protected against A&M,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “I think that was a big part of the quarterback problem. We were under a lot of pressure.”
Yates has thrown the ball 54 times in those games and has connected on 50% of them. While rings of “We want Shoemaker” chats rang through Bowers on Saturday, the Kats have one of the top receiving corps but they haven’t had a chance to show what they can do.
Graduate Cody Chrest returned for another year of football to try and build up his NFL resume, but Chrest has been targeted nine times this season with three receptions and 16 yards to show for it.
Ife Adeyi was also moved to a wideout instead of the slot and against Northern Arizona, he was targeted nine times with five receptions for 62 yards.
The Kat’s offense has too many weapons to not be getting things going and have just three points over two games.
QB CHANGE?
After the Northern Arizona game, Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keelers said they thought about making a change at the QB position but thought that Yates had a stronger second half, which he did. The Kats were able to move the ball but mistakes killed drives, like throwing an interception off a referee.
Yates brings mobility to the Bearkats at the quarterback spot but if Keeler should make the change, Shoemaker might be able to have quicker reads to his receivers.
Shoemaker has just one start under his belt but it was the 2021 Battle of the Piney Woods. In that game, he struggled to get things going early but mounted a comeback win.
While Keeler has a tough decision on his hands, the offense still has four brand new coaches trying to right the ship.
But benching Yates means the Kats lose their lead rusher through two games.
“We thought Jordan played better in the second half and we started to protect better,” Keeler said. “There was a point where we didn't feel it was fair to Keegan to put him in so late. That's just the position that everybody knows when you are playing well and when you are not playing well. I do think a lot of the issues were protection. Overall, we thought the second half was a tight leash if we didn't think he was playing well.”
RUN GAME
Keeler preached about getting the run game going in the game against the Lumberjacks. They had mixed results. Transfer running back Dezmon Jackson and the Kats offense tallied 113 yards in the first half, but playing down the second forced them to pass the ball. The Bearkats would finish with 141 yards.
Jackson had 63 yards while Yates, who leads the team in rushing, had 74 yards on the ground.
A lot of the issues boil down to protection from the offensive line and getting the run game going.
“We knew we would struggle against A&M,” Keeler said. “Dez is a really good back and we have some strength in our o-line. I thought we did a good job getting the run game going. We’ve scored three points in two weeks. We have a lot of moving parts and ultimately it's on me to get that squared away. I told the team ‘your professors, parents and girlfriends are all going to have answers, but we have the answers right here’ it all starts with the head coach.”
DOMINATE DEFENSE
Sam Houston’s defense has played a very, very big role in their two games. While Texas A&M scored 31 points, the defensive line shut down the Aggie's run game as well as the Lumberjacks. Opponents have rushed for 179 yards in both games combined.
Opponents have taken advantage through the air. Sam Houston’s secondary has been picked apart for 642 yards and three scores. A majority of those are deep balls for big plays. There were improvements from Week 1 to 2 but NAU’s QB R.J. Martinez still tossed for over 200 yards in the game.
“They did a great job with quarterback sneaks,” Keeler said. “I’ve never seen a team knock us off like that. When they got into short-yard situations, they did a great job of putting the weight behind them. I thought at times we played pretty good defense. There were just too many easy throws and catches and the fourth downs killed us.”
INJURIES
The Kat’s defense currently has two linebackers battling injuries. Sincere Jackson is believed to have a shoulder injury and could potentially miss the season. During the game on Saturday, the Kats lost WAC Preseason Player of the Year in Markel Perry. Right now it is believed to be a pectoral injury and Keeler is hoping it is just a strain. They were going to get more imaging done before any announcements are made.
“We lost Sincere last week and we lost Markel this week,” Keeler said. “We hope that Markel is just a peck strain, we aren't sure yet. Those are two of the best football players we have.”
