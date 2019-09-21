After a pair of frustrating losses in the first three weeks of the season, Sam Houston State knew it needed to make a statement in its Southland Conference opener.
The Bearkats did just that — and then some — Saturday night against Incarnate Word.
Sam Houston State (2-2, 1-0 in Southland) jumped on UIW (1-1, 0-1) early and never let up Saturday, cruising to a 45-6 home victory.
The Bearkats used one quarterback exclusively for the first time all season, handing the keys of the offense to Eric Schmid. The sophomore signal-caller responded in a big way, delivering one of the most prolific passing performances in program history.
Schmid exited the game with just over 10 minutes remaining after completing 29 of 44 passes for 531 yards, five touchdowns, one interception and a 200.2 passer rating. His 531 passing yards rank second among Sam Houston State’s highest single-game totals — behind Dustin Long, who racked up 577 yards against McNeese in 2004.
It was also a historic night for senior receiver Nathan Stewart, who broke fellow Bearkat Yedidiah Louis’ Southland Conference record of 3,942 career receiving yards with a 44-yard grab in the second quarter.
The Bearkats return to action Saturday at McNeese.
