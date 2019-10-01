Before the annual "Battle of the Piney Woods" rivalry game between Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin renews on the field, the Bearkats and Lumberjacks faced off over Twitter.
Ahead of Saturday's Week 6 matchup — an 3 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+ from NRG Stadium in Houston — the two sides traded social media jabs.
Below are some of the best tweets from #SFAhateweek and #SHSUhateweek
This one never gets hold as we begin @BOTPW week with a spelling lesson for our friends at #SFA. All together, U-n-i-v-e-r-s-i-t-y, #University! #AxeTheJacks #SHSU pic.twitter.com/7Sv7eriYLB— Katfans.com (@KatFansDotCom) September 30, 2019
Like if you LOVE purple...😈😈😈Retweet if you HATE orange...😡😡😡#AxeEm #RaiseTheAxe #SHSUhateweek @BOTPW pic.twitter.com/QRSD6waoPk— Colby Carthel (@CoachCarthel) September 30, 2019
If only SFA’s percentage to win could be that high, it may be competitive.#SFAhateweek pic.twitter.com/xbfjkhS6kG— Sammy94 (@matt_reddoch) October 1, 2019
#SFAhateweek is my favorite week pic.twitter.com/sll57UTn3j— Tyler Sorrells (@tsorre44) October 1, 2019
Welcome to #SFAhateweek pic.twitter.com/9EBxygljD4— Tyler Sorrells (@tsorre44) September 30, 2019
#sfahateweek pic.twitter.com/TLcp9nlAQO— Mike Z. (@MikeZavala_) September 30, 2019
SHSU Tailgate vs. SFA tailgate #sfahateweek #BOTPW pic.twitter.com/KB89dJAega— OD5 (@TheCorbell) September 30, 2019
