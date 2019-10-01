DSC_9648.JPG

Before the annual "Battle of the Piney Woods" rivalry game between Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin renews on the field, the Bearkats and Lumberjacks faced off over Twitter.

Ahead of Saturday's Week 6 matchup — an 3 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+ from NRG Stadium in Houston — the two sides traded social media jabs.

Below are some of the best tweets from #SFAhateweek and #SHSUhateweek

