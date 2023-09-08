HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston gave Brigham Young University everything the Cougars could handle, and it still wasn’t enough. Now, the Bearkats will have to go up against the triple-option offense from Air Force.
With a defense that played 67 snaps in Utah, they will now have to battle against the downhill running of the Falcons play after play hoping to make the right read defensively.
“Now you have a team that in their last three seasons has won the seventh most ball games in the country. Air Force has 30 wins in three seasons. This is a team that is used to winning and plays great defense,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “There are a lot of moving parts to their offense but for opening day they did a good job. This is a very good football team.”
After the first 60 minutes of play, Sam Houston fielded a lot of questions not on the defensive side. The quarterback was the key question.
Senior Keegan Shoemaker won the starting job after losing the competition this year. While it was a roller coaster ride, some good came out of it. Shoemaker found nine separate receivers for 147 yards.
While he found guys over the middle, Shoemaker made one key mistake in the game after the Bearkats got the ball back on the BYU 20-yard line after the Cougars failed to convert on fourth downs. Shoemaker threw a pass that was picked off by Jakob Robinson to end the Kats; the only drive that was in the red zone — and the second drive that went into BYU territory.
“Offensively a lot of people want to point a finger at Keegan Shoemaker. He did a lot of really good things. A quarterback’s best friend is a run game and we struggled running the ball,” Keeler said. “That is a legitimate division I high-level defense.”
Getting the run game moving is going to be key for offensive success as Sam Houston’s rushing attack was minimal. The Kats rushed for 38 yards on 25 attempts with a long rush of eight yards, which was by Shoemaker.
Sam Houston’s offensive line wasn’t necessarily the problem, but with a BYU defense that was led to the backfield by 6-foot-5, 270-pound junior Tyler Batty, Sam Houston was unable to get anything going.
With a smaller defensive line at Air Force, redshirt sophomores Zach Hrbacek and John Gentry will have a chance to have a breakout game and get the offense on track.
Not only will the Bearkats need a run game to get involved, but the tight ends too. With Elijah Sohn and Jax Sherrard listed as “or” on the depth chart, Sherrard was the lone tight end to haul in a pass.
With the offense being the holdback, Sam Houston’s defense will have to keep its pace of play up against an offense that will wear you down.
Air Force is known as the triple-option offense that will make defenders think before every tackle so they can avoid a pitch.
But it is something that the Bearkats have been practicing since the announcement of the game.
“Air Force is more of a scheme and you have to prepare specifically for that offense,” Keeler said. “I love our talent defensively and I think we are deep at linebacker and the secondary.”
Sam Houston’s defense will need to keep their players well rested but depth is something that will not be an issue after last season.
Linebacker Markel Perry saw action against BYU but did not record a tackle.
Breakout player Kavian Gaither recorded five tackles, tied for second on the team in the short season.
The Air Force has questions on offense though.
Senior Zac Larrier is expected to get the start for the Falcons but he isn’t considered a quarterback.
Larrier is an athlete but filled in at quarterback for the Falcons when they needed to throw the ball. He attempted just three passes and completed two of them for 95 yards and a score.
While he might not have the arm strength, bringing one extra man into the box Air Force can beat you deep.
“Eye violations are how they are going to get you. Even I can get the ball out there to a guy that is wide open,” Keeler said. “It doesn’t matter how talented his skill set is. They just go downhill, go downhill and then they go to block you and they are behind you. We have to do everything possible to stop the run but we can’t give them those cheap chunk plays. I think we will see three to five passes this week.”
Sam Houston’s defensive line looks to keep things up.
The transfer Akeem “Meatball” Smit, Jevon Leon and Issiah Nixon all garnered a quarterback hurry against the BYU offensive line.
The Bearkats gave up 112 yards on the ground on 34 attempts to BYU but allowed a long of 21 yards.
It should be exciting to see if the team can hold up against the Falcons that ran the ball 56 times against Robert Morris.
“A lot of it is getting base terminology down and what you call in certain formations and motions. Also having a body match up and don’t let them get overloaded,” Keeler said. “I can see from practice one it’s paid off. You can’t go all in because you have to see what they are doing with a brand new quarterback.”
For the Bearkats, they have some familiarity with NRG Stadium hosting this game.
Keeler has played in that stadium in each of the last nine years and holds a perfect 9-0 record — with all the games being against Piney Woods rival Stephen F. Austin.
But this stadium is now a home away from home as they have played at NRG since the 2010 season.
The Bearkats are 11-1 in those games winning 11 straight against the Lumberjacks.
“It gives us like a homecoming south and it is a great opportunity for recruiting,” Keeler said. “There is a lot to play for at a neutral site home game. We are excited.”
Sam Houston at Air Force will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday at NRG Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Net.
