HUNTSVILLE — After a weird year for Sam Houston football, the Kats get to close one chapter and prepare themselves for a new one.
The Bearkats’ season will end after Saturday’s matchup against Southern Utah. Sam Houston’s season will wrap up after nine games after a weird transitioning year and two teams backed out of the Western Athletic Conference at the last moment.
Now, it all comes down to this game as the Kats will play their final game of FCS football on Saturday. The Bearkats (5-3) will also try to avenge their loss to Abilene Christian last week.
“I think it finally caught up to us,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “Not only the redshirting of all the players, but at this time of year when both of your safeties are hurt and you have to shuffle your offensive line around. I think we have done a really good job with our kids understanding it’s about playing for the standard and I think we won a bunch of games because of our culture. I think it all caught up to us.”
Sam Houston will face Southern Utah for the first time since 2015 and this will be the third all-time meeting, the first as conference foes. The Thunderbirds are a first-year WAC program as they switched over from the Big Sky conference this offseason.
The Thunderbirds (4-6, 1-3 WAC) are a team that doesn’t reflect their record in play. Southern Utah has lost five of its six games by one score, three of them by three or fewer points.
Junior quarterback Justin Miller is expected to get the start for the Thunderbirds and has filled that role well. He has tossed for 2,667 yards and with Sam Houston down two safeties, it could be a big game for him.
However, the Southern Utah wide receivers will have a tough matchup against the Bearkat corners. The Bearkats will have a slight advantage in size with redshirt junior Jordan Morris and redshirt freshman David Fisher.
The Bearkats, though, may rely on solely two-safeties for the entire game like they did against Abilene Christian.
Southern Utah’s run game has been by the committee and their leading rusher isn’t listed on the depth chart.
“They do a lot offensively and you look at every game they play and it’s a one-score game against everybody,” Keeler said. “Outside of Tarleton, every game has been a last-drive sort of game and that’s what we anticipate coming up on Saturday. Don’t look at their record because there were so many games that could have gone their way and it hasn’t. In their mind, if they beat the 2021 National Championship team, that’s gonna bolster them going into next season.”
The Bearkats will look to respond after an unfavorable performance last weekend as they will celebrate their homecoming, as well as, their seniors.
Graduate receiver Cody Chrest highlights the senior class because of his longevity with the team. Chrest transferred after the 2019 season and has helped the Kats win a National Championship and plenty of games in between.
While he is one of the longest-tenured players, he was not able to redshirt like many of the other seniors. Graduate transfers BJ Foster, Dezmon Jackson, Wade Willet, Tyler Moore, Ellison Hubbard, Jordan Boatman, and Toby Ndukwe all came in to help the Bearkats despite the weird year and only playing for the standard.
“Cody has been with us and BJ came in and I’m hoping BJ can play on Saturday,” Keeler said. “There are so many one-year guys that came anyway and it shows you that once we get them on campus they love our program. I appreciate the effort Cody has given when things weren’t going his way. I appreciate those guys because they all came here to try and win a national championship and then they got put in a situation where, I don’t want to say they got stuck but, sorta got stuck in an abyss. It’s a shame because I know it’s not how they wanted to leave their senior year.”
In order to send these seniors out with a win, Sam Houston has an uphill climb. Junior quarterback Keegan Shoemaker injured his elbow last week and now it could provide a chance to see sophomore Tapper Pannell in the game.
Pannell has seen some game action in his tenure with the Bearkats but has thrown only six passes in his three years. He has been used as a wildcat-type runner in games but against Southern Utah, there might be more.
“I thought Keegan did a really good job handling circumstances that were unusual,” Keeler said. “There was a new center and he hurt his elbow on the first snap. He’s just a battler and every time he is on the field he takes our guys and keeps on battling with them. Hopefully, we can get Trapper. We think Trapper has a lot of ability and we hope to play him too. I love Keegan and he battles to gives you a chance to win every time he is out there.”
Sam Houston will also need a spark in their run game as well. Against ACU, they garnered 43 yards on the ground with a make-shift offensive line. Boatman missed the last game which forced redshirt freshman D’Ary Patton to switch from under center to left tackle.
With Boatman’s uncertainty again this week, it will be something to keep an eye on Jackson and redshirt freshman Zach Hrbacek in the run game.
“One of the things that threw us a little bit is we saw a lot of three-man lines in preparation for ACU,” Keeler said. “Then we saw a four-man line against us. I think we were ill-prepared last week and we didn’t take our normal reps. A quarterback’s best friend is getting 21 and 7 going. Zach is a special player and we need to make sure we get him the touches and opportunities, and I think our run game was hurting a little bit.”
Sam Houston and Southern Utah are set to kick off the season finale for both teams at noon Saturday, at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium. The game will be streamed on the ESPN+ platform.
“It’s a big deal this weekend because it’s senior day,” Keeler said. “It’s a big deal because it’s homecoming. We talked to our guys a lot about leaving this place the right way. As a senior, it’s your last time in the stadium and for a lot of these guys, it will be the last time they put on a uniform. I’ll be really disappointed if we don’t finish this off the right way for all the family members that are now leaving us.”
