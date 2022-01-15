HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston men’s basketball has opened up their Western Athletic Conference play with a 4-1 record, knocking off Abilene Christian along the way.
But with their toughest home stretch ahead, the Kats (9-9, 4-1 WAC) have their full attention on their Piney Woods rival, Stephen F. Austin (10-5, 2-1 WAC).
“It’s a tough stretch for sure, but everybody in the league is going to have that stretch at some point in time. I think we are playing a lot better right now, I think our guys have gotten a little bit more confident about themselves and we’ve seen a lot of improvement in a lot of different areas,” Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten said. “We challenged to be better defensively and to take care of the ball and I think we have done that to this point.”
Sam Houston will head into this game being led by their graduate transfer Savion Flagg. The transfer currently leads all of the WAC in points per game, as he is averaging 19.9 and also leads the WAC with 338 points in 17 games played.
The Bearkats team has come and gone with the way Flagg performed. In their upset of ACU, Flagg led the Kats with 25 of their 65 points, playing in all but three minutes of the game. However, his game does not stop with points, Flagg’s presence on the glass makes him more of a threat to opponents.
Flagg averages 8.4 boards per game and has an advantage of 30 over the next highest Bearkat, despite playing one less game this season. He has now been named to the Lou Henson Award watch list, the award honors the top mid-major player in D1 basketball for the year.
“He’s a great player, he’s obviously a power five type player and I think he just keeps getting better and better as he grasps his role,” Hooten noted. “The biggest thing I’ve been impressed with is how he has taken on a leadership role and talking, communicating and helping all of the guys. He’s been great for us and I’m looking forward to the rest of this journey.”
While Flagg remains a big part of the Bearkats team, it takes four other players on the court to win each game. Bearkats junior forward Tristan Ikpe has been another rock for the Kats.
Ikpe is currently averaging 6.6 points per game, but is shooting 52.4% from the field and his defense for Sam Houston has been incredible. The junior is averaging 1.2 steals per game and is tied for second on the team in steals with 21 through 18 games. He also has 15 blocks on the year.
Alongside Ikpe is senior guard Demarkus Lampley, the senior is second on the team in scoring with 210 points, but his ability to not turn the ball over is what separates him. Lampley has committed 14 turnovers through 18 games and 507 minutes.
Junior guard Jaden Ray, who hit the game-winning layup against ACU, is leading the teams in assists with 78 on the year.
“This is a team sport and the exciting thing is their attitude and their ability to accept and understand their role,” Hooten said. “That’s one of the hardest things to do. Our guys all play that role as it’s asked of them and they have done a good job of fitting it in there. We are at the right point of the season to continue playing better and see where it takes us.”
With that, the Bearkats defense will need to step up as they will face an offense that averages 76.6 points per game. Senior Gavin Kensmill leads the Lumberjacks offensively with 219 points through 15 games. The senior is also shooting 60.3% from the field.
Kensmill also leads SFA in rebounds, averaging 7.1 boards per game and totaling 106 on the year.
“It’s tough to do, he’s a load for sure and a lot of people have a hard time with him,” Hooten explained. “I think the biggest thing with him this year is when he gets into foul trouble and that’s what we will have to try and do. He’s one of the top three or four players in the league.”
While this game is against Sam Houston’s biggest rival, there is an additional circumstance. Hooten has tied Bob Marlin as the winningest coach in Sam Houston history at 225 wins, if the Bearkats can walk away from Saturday’s matchup with a win, Hooten secures the record.
“I don’t think about stuff like that at all, I haven’t even thought about it,” Hooten added. “I’m focused on this team, trying to win this league, get ourselves in position to win the tournament and get to the NCAA tournament, that’s the one thing I really want to do here.”
Sam Houston and SFA will tip-off at 2 p.m. at Johnson Coliseum today and fans can stream the game on the ESPN+ platform.
