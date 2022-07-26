HUNTSVILLE — Over the last decade, Sam Houston football has been a powerhouse on the FCS level. The Bearkats have played in three championship games and have made nine trips to the FCS playoffs since 2011.
But with the transition to the FBS and Conference USA, the Bearkats will no longer be competing at the level as they begin their transition. While the upgrade brings plenty of positives towards the school, it likely ends them competing for championships in football.
NCAA Division I football is split into two divisions. According to ncaa.com, this split happened in 1978, when Division I-A and Division I-AA were created. In 2006, those subdivisions were renamed. The higher level, Division I-A, became the Football Bowl Subdivision and the lower level, Division I-AA, became the Football Championship Subdivision.
“When we first heard the news we were a little disappointed coming off the last year and a half we had,” Sam Houston linebacker Trevor Williams said. “It was tough but at the end of the day, you understand that’s part of it. We are still going to do what we do and win games. We have some big games coming out of the gate, but our plan is to win football games.”
While many of Sam Houston’s players graduated out of the program after the 2021 season, they return several key players. Williams is one of the members of this program who has left his mark. Williams will enter his fifth season donning a Kats uniform and knows what it takes for this program to be successful.
As Williams is one of the longest-tenured Bearkats, wide receiver Cody Chrest is another name who is helping the Kat’s culture stay intact during this transition year. Chrest joined the program in 2020 and will hit the field for the third time for the Bearkats.
Chrest has been a staple of the Kats' offense with 704 yards receiving in the 2021 season, but he is there for more than his on-field play.
“I feel like I’ve stepped into the role and take the responsibility of maintaining our culture,” Chrest said. “I want to make sure all the newcomers know what it took to get to this point and what it will take to propel us to the next level so we can make this transition and success at the next level.”
While this season results in no chance of a title or a postseason, the Kats know it may be an important season for what is ahead.
The move to Conference USA is 340 days away and Sam Houston is ready to keep growing its foundation. With several newcomers gaining experience from guys like Chrest and Williams who have spent time in the program.
Sam Houston also has a leadership council that is led by associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator, Clayton Carlin.
“I sat in the back of a leadership council meeting and I was so refreshed,” Keeler said. “I was in the back going ‘I’m in really good hands. ‘There is a really good core group of leaders in every position. I think it makes me more comfortable with the transition taking place knowing that the leadership core is so strong. To see the core group of leaders taking charge of this team has been cool.”
With the kickoff game being against Texas A&M, the Kats also know they have a shot to show that they belong in the FBS.
The game will be a chance to show fans and other teams that this isn’t a fluke and the Bearkats will be a real contender on the FBS stage.
“It’s about building and growing the standard,” Chrest said. “Continuing to aspire and achieve greatness. Build a culture that will help us succeed at the next level. A great thing about this season and against A&M is to prove we are a formidable opponent at the next level. We can combat all the presumptions this season.”
Sam Houston and Texas A&M will square off on Sept. 3 at Kyle Field. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
