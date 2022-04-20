FRISCO, Texas – After a memorable season with a 93-41 record, a second-straight Southland Bowling League championship and a title at an NCAA Regional, Vanderbilt leads the way with four selections on the 2022 All-Southland Bowling League teams, which were announced by the league Wednesday. All eight schools from across the league were represented among the three All-SBL and All-Rookie teams. The All-Southland Bowling League teams are presented by GEICO.
The Commodores earned a league-best five spots among the All-SBL teams, Mable Cummins leads the way for Vandy on the first team. Freshman of the Year Paige Peters was named to the second-team and All-Rookie team. Angelica Anthony and Caroline Thesier were named third-team selections. Cummins and Peters were recently named NTCA All-America selections after pushing Vanderbilt to their 16th-consecutive NCAA Championship appearance.
Reigning Southland Bowling League Player the Year Carlene Beyer capped an impressive senior season for Stephen F. Austin with a first-team nod and a spot on the NCAA All-Tournament Team. Teammate Chloe Skurzynski was selected to the second team after three all-tournament team selections in the 2021-22 season. Beyer and Skurzynski were also named a NTCA All-America teams this season after leading the Ladyjacks to a berth in the NCAA Final Four.
Sam Houston’s Denise Blankenzee and Elise Chambers earned first-team nods. Hayley Connelly rounds out the Bearkats’ selections on the third-team after helping lead her team to a 73-32 record. Arkansas State garnered a trio of all-conference nominees in first teamer Brooklyn Buchanan and third teamers Faith Welch and Emma Stull.
In addition to ASU’s three honorees, Tulane and Youngstown State accounted for two selections apiece on the all-conference teams. Louisiana Tech and Valparaiso round out the All-Southland Bowling League rosters with one all-conference honoree each.
The 2022 All-Southland Bowling League teams are voted on by the league’s coaches.
