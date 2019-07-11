The Southland Conference unveiled its preseason all-conference football teams on Thursday, with six Sam Houston State players earning recognition.
Senior wide receiver Nathan Stewart and junior defensive back Zyon McCollum headlined the Bearkats’ selections, with each receiving first-team honors.
Stewart will attempt to join Elon’s Terrell Hudgins and Eastern Washington’s Cooper Kupp in 2019 as the only players in FCS history to hit the 1,000-yard receiving mark in each of their four years of eligibility. Meanwhile McCollum looks to improve on a sophomore campaign that earned him a first-team all-conference nod.
Senior tight end Woody Brandom, senior defensive lineman Erick Fowler and senior linebackers Hunter Brown and Royce See represented Sam Houston State on the second team.
Brandom — who played at Montana State and Riverside Community College (California) before arriving in Huntsville — started all 11 games in his first season at Sam Houston State, hauling in 13 catches for 105 yards.
Brown and See make up perhaps the most seasoned linebacker duo in the league, with the pair combining for 177 tackles in 75 career games with the Kats. Brown, the team’s leading tackler in 2018, was an all-conference honorable mention last season.
Up front, Fowler will look to fill the void created by Buck Buchanan Award finalist Derick Roberson’s departure. The Austin area native, who transferred from the University of Texas prior to his sophomore season, was a second-team selection last season after ranking among the top-10 in the league with five sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss.
Defending Southland co-champion Nicholls led the league with 11 total selections, including eight of the 28 first-team slots. Colonels quarterback and first-team selection Chase Fourcade, the 2018 Southland Conference Player of the Year, enters his senior season with the 10th-most career total offense yards in league history (8,990).
Central Arkansas earned the second-most selections with seven, followed by Sam Houston State and Southeastern Louisiana with six.
Below are the 2019 Southland all-conference teams in their entirety:
First Team All-Conference Offense
QB
Chase Fourcade*
Nicholls
Sr.
Metairie, La.
RB
Carlos Blackman*
Central Arkansas
Sr.
Gosnell, Ark.
RB
Billy McCrary*
Abilene Christian
Sr.
Austin, Texas
TE/HB
Bransen Schwebel*
Southeastern Louisiana
Sr.
Amite, La.
WR
Nathan Stewart*
Sam Houston State
Sr.
Dallas, Texas
WR
Dai’Jean Dixon*
Nicholls
Jr.
New Orleans, La.
WR
Juwan Petit-Frere*
Southeastern Louisiana
Sr.
Orlando, Fla.
OL
Hunter Watts*
Central Arkansas
Sr.
San Antonio, Texas
OL
Brandon Floores*
UIW
Sr.
La Vernia, Texas
OL
Terence Hickman II*
UIW
Sr.
Converse, Texas
OL
Grant Burguillos*
McNeese
Sr.
Mandeville, La.
OL
P.J. Burkhalter
Nicholls
R-Jr.
Franklinton, La.
PK
Storm Ruiz
Stephen F. Austin
Sr.
League City, Texas
P
Winston Jones*
Nicholls
Sr.
Thibodaux, La.
First Team All-Conference Defense
DL
Sully Laiche*
Nicholls
Sr.
Grammercy, La.
DL
Chris Terrell*
Central Arkansas
Sr.
Pensacola, Fla.
DL
Chris Livings*
McNeese
Sr.
Lake Charles, La.
DL
Daniel Crosley*
Lamar
Sr.
DeRidder, La.
LB
Jeremiah Chambers*
Abilene Christian
Sr.
Austin, Texas
LB
Evan Veron*
Nicholls
Sr.
LaPlace, La.
LB
Allen Pittman*
Nicholls
Sr.
St. Rose, La.
DB
Hayden Bourgeois*
Northwestern State
Jr.
Church Point, La.
DB
Zyon McCollum*
Sam Houston State
Jr.
Galveston, Texas
DB
Colby Burton*
McNeese
Sr.
League City, Texas
DB
Juan Jackson*
Central Arkansas
Sr.
Gardendale, Ala.
DB
Darren Evans*
Nicholls
Jr.
Baton Rouge, La.
KR
Juwan Petit-Frere*
Southeastern Louisiana
Sr.
Orlando, Fla.
PR
Devonte Williams*
Southeastern Louisiana
Sr.
Columbia, Md.
Second Team All-Conference Offense
QB
Jon Copeland*
UIW
So.
Argyle, Texas
RB
Dontrell Taylor*
Nicholls
Sr.
White Castle, La.
RB
Myles Wanza
Lamar
Jr.
Houston, Texas
TE/HB
Woody Brandom
Sam Houston State
R-Sr.
Corona, Calif.
WR
Tamrick Pace
Stephen F. Austin
Sr.
Brownsboro, Texas
WR
Jerreth Sterns
Houston Baptist
So.
Midlothian, Texas
WR
Josh Fink
Abilene Christian
Sr.
Coppell, Texas
OL
Jair Joseph
Nicholls
Jr.
Napoleonville, La.
OL
Chris Zirkle
Northwestern State
Sr.
League City, Texas
OL
Toby Sanderson
Central Arkansas
Jr.
Edmond, Okla.
OL
Kade Parmelly
Abilene Christian
Jr.
Abilene, Texas
OL
Uzoma Okere
UIW
Jr.
Grand Prairie, Texas
PK
Elvin Martinez
Lamar
Jr.
Huntsville, Texas
P
David Balcomb
UIW
Sr.
Gordon, Australia
Second Team All-Conference Defense
DL
Erick Fowler*
Sam Houston State
Sr.
Austin, Texas
DL
Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund
Southeastern Louisiana
Sr.
Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
DL
O’Shea Jackson
Northwestern State
Sr.
Arlington, Texas
DL
Andre Walker
Houston Baptist
Sr.
Slidell, La.
LB
Caleb Johnson
Houston Baptist
Jr.
San Diego, Calif.
LB
Hunter Brown
Sam Houston State
R-Sr.
Weston, Fla.
LB
Royce See
Sam Houston State
Sr.
Shepherd, Texas
DB
Khristian Mims*
Nicholls
Sr.
Baton Rouge, La.
DB
Bolu Onifade*
Abilene Christian
Sr.
Oklahoma City, Okla.
DB
Alize Ward*
Stephen F. Austin
Sr.
San Diego, Calif.
DB
Jackie Harvell
Central Arkansas
Jr.
Gurdon, Ark.
DB
Robert Rochell
Central Arkansas
Jr.
Shreveport, La.
KR
Myles Ward
Northwestern State
So.
Harvey, La.
PR
Austin Mitchell
Southeastern Louisiana
Jr.
Plaquemine, La.
*Automatic selection as a returning all-conference player
