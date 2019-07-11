Southland Conference logo

The Southland Conference unveiled its preseason all-conference football teams on Thursday, with six Sam Houston State players earning recognition.

Senior wide receiver Nathan Stewart and junior defensive back Zyon McCollum headlined the Bearkats’ selections, with each receiving first-team honors. 

Stewart will attempt to join Elon’s Terrell Hudgins and Eastern Washington’s Cooper Kupp in 2019 as the only players in FCS history to hit the 1,000-yard receiving mark in each of their four years of eligibility. Meanwhile McCollum looks to improve on a sophomore campaign that earned him a first-team all-conference nod.

Senior tight end Woody Brandom, senior defensive lineman Erick Fowler and senior linebackers Hunter Brown and Royce See represented Sam Houston State on the second team.

Brandom — who played at Montana State and Riverside Community College (California) before arriving in Huntsville — started all 11 games in his first season at Sam Houston State, hauling in 13 catches for 105 yards. 

Brown and See make up perhaps the most seasoned linebacker duo in the league, with the pair combining for 177 tackles in 75 career games with the Kats. Brown, the team’s leading tackler in 2018, was an all-conference honorable mention last season.

Up front, Fowler will look to fill the void created by Buck Buchanan Award finalist Derick Roberson’s departure. The Austin area native, who transferred from the University of Texas prior to his sophomore season, was a second-team selection last season after ranking among the top-10 in the league with five sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss.

Defending Southland co-champion Nicholls led the league with 11 total selections, including eight of the 28 first-team slots. Colonels quarterback and first-team selection Chase Fourcade, the 2018 Southland Conference Player of the Year, enters his senior season with the 10th-most career total offense yards in league history (8,990).

Central Arkansas earned the second-most selections with seven, followed by Sam Houston State and Southeastern Louisiana with six.

Below are the 2019 Southland all-conference teams in their entirety:

First Team All-Conference Offense

QB

Chase Fourcade*

Nicholls

Sr.

Metairie, La.

RB

Carlos Blackman*

Central Arkansas

Sr.

Gosnell, Ark.

RB

Billy McCrary*

Abilene Christian

Sr.

Austin, Texas

TE/HB

Bransen Schwebel*

Southeastern Louisiana

Sr.

Amite, La.

WR

Nathan Stewart*

Sam Houston State

Sr.

Dallas, Texas

WR

Dai’Jean Dixon*

Nicholls

Jr.

New Orleans, La.

WR

Juwan Petit-Frere*

Southeastern Louisiana

Sr.

Orlando, Fla.

OL

Hunter Watts*

Central Arkansas

Sr.

San Antonio, Texas

OL

Brandon Floores*

UIW

Sr.

La Vernia, Texas

OL

Terence Hickman II*

UIW

Sr.

Converse, Texas

OL

Grant Burguillos*

McNeese

Sr.

Mandeville, La.

OL

P.J. Burkhalter

Nicholls

R-Jr.

Franklinton, La.

PK

Storm Ruiz

Stephen F. Austin

Sr.

League City, Texas

P

Winston Jones*

Nicholls

Sr.

Thibodaux, La.

First Team All-Conference Defense

DL

Sully Laiche*

Nicholls

Sr.

Grammercy, La.

DL

Chris Terrell*

Central Arkansas

Sr.

Pensacola, Fla.

DL

Chris Livings*

McNeese

Sr.

Lake Charles, La.

DL

Daniel Crosley*

Lamar

Sr.

DeRidder, La.

LB

Jeremiah Chambers*

Abilene Christian

Sr.

Austin, Texas

LB

Evan Veron*

Nicholls

Sr.

LaPlace, La.

LB

Allen Pittman*

Nicholls

Sr.

St. Rose, La.

DB

Hayden Bourgeois*

Northwestern State

Jr.

Church Point, La.

DB

Zyon McCollum*

Sam Houston State

Jr.

Galveston, Texas

DB

Colby Burton*

McNeese

Sr.

League City, Texas

DB

Juan Jackson*

Central Arkansas

Sr.

Gardendale, Ala.

DB

Darren Evans*

Nicholls

Jr.

Baton Rouge, La.

KR

Juwan Petit-Frere*

Southeastern Louisiana

Sr.

Orlando, Fla.

PR

Devonte Williams*

Southeastern Louisiana

Sr.

Columbia, Md.

Second Team All-Conference Offense

QB

Jon Copeland*

UIW

So.

Argyle, Texas

RB

Dontrell Taylor*

Nicholls

Sr.

White Castle, La.

RB

Myles Wanza

Lamar

Jr.

Houston, Texas

TE/HB

Woody Brandom

Sam Houston State

R-Sr.

Corona, Calif.

WR

Tamrick Pace

Stephen F. Austin

Sr.

Brownsboro, Texas

WR

Jerreth Sterns

Houston Baptist

So.

Midlothian, Texas

WR

Josh Fink

Abilene Christian

Sr.

Coppell, Texas

OL

Jair Joseph

Nicholls

Jr.

Napoleonville, La.

OL

Chris Zirkle

Northwestern State

Sr.

League City, Texas

OL

Toby Sanderson

Central Arkansas

Jr.

Edmond, Okla.

OL

Kade Parmelly

Abilene Christian

Jr.

Abilene, Texas

OL

Uzoma Okere

UIW

Jr.

Grand Prairie, Texas

PK

Elvin Martinez

Lamar

Jr.

Huntsville, Texas

P

David Balcomb

UIW

Sr.

Gordon, Australia

Second Team All-Conference Defense

DL

Erick Fowler*

Sam Houston State

Sr.

Austin, Texas

DL

Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund

Southeastern Louisiana

Sr.

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

DL

O’Shea Jackson

Northwestern State

Sr.

Arlington, Texas

DL

Andre Walker

Houston Baptist

Sr.

Slidell, La.

LB

Caleb Johnson

Houston Baptist

Jr.

San Diego, Calif.

LB

Hunter Brown

Sam Houston State

R-Sr.

Weston, Fla.

LB

Royce See

Sam Houston State

Sr.

Shepherd, Texas

DB

Khristian Mims*

Nicholls

Sr.

Baton Rouge, La.

DB

Bolu Onifade*

Abilene Christian

Sr.

Oklahoma City, Okla.

DB

Alize Ward*

Stephen F. Austin

Sr.

San Diego, Calif.

DB

Jackie Harvell

Central Arkansas

Jr.

Gurdon, Ark.

DB

Robert Rochell

Central Arkansas

Jr.

Shreveport, La.

KR

Myles Ward

Northwestern State

So.

Harvey, La.

PR

Austin Mitchell

Southeastern Louisiana

Jr.

Plaquemine, La.

*Automatic selection as a returning all-conference player

