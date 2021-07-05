Sam Houston has apparently taken notice of the Huntsville baseball program’s recent resurgence, with the Bearkats landing a commitment from one of the driving forces in this year’s turnaround.
Senior-to-be Caleb Cotton, the reigning District 16-5A Offensive Player of the Year and a key cog in the Hornets’ 2021 playoff run, announced last week on Twitter that he will be continuing his playing career across town at Sam Houston.
“I'm just blessed, thankful and really happy and excited to be a Bearkat,” he said.
In committing to the Bearkats, Cotton is set to continue a family tradition.
His father, Mario, played at Sam Houston in the late 1980s and early 1990s. During this span, the Bearkats won the Southland Conference title and made their second NCAA Regional appearance, recording over 30 wins in each season.
As a result of this connection, Cotton grew up a Sam Houston fan, sometimes visualizing himself wearing the Orange and White while a young spectator in the stands.
“Especially growing up coming to the games, and thinking one day that could be me out on that field, it was always in my head that it could be me out there,” he said. “My dad is a huge Sam Houston fan too. He was telling me, 'You don't have to go there because I went there, you can do your own thing,' but I know in the back of his head he probably wanted me to come here. I'm just glad it all worked out.”
As for the Bearkats, they land a player with ‘five-tool’ potential and a knack for delivering in clutch situations.
Cotton emerged as one of the breakout stars in Class 5A during the spring, appearing in all 33 games for the Hornets and leading the team with 39 hits, three home runs, eight triples, 25 RBIs, 32 runs scored, 17 walks and a .737 slugging percentage. He also elevated his play against league competition, posting a team-best .488 batting average, .577 on-base percentage and nine steals in 15 league games.
In addition to this gaudy statistical display, Cotton provided one of the highlights of the season with a walk-off single to beat Piney Woods rival Nacogdoches. This clutch hitting display essentially locked up the Hornets’ first playoff berth in nearly a decade.
“Caleb is a special athlete,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “He has all the tools. He can run, he plays a very good defensive outfield, he has a plus arm and the offensive part of it has been pretty special.
“The thing I like the most about Caleb is he's always looking for a way to be better than what he is. Regardless of how well he's performing, he's always looking to improve his craft. Whether he's struggling or producing, he's always trying to find that edge.”
Cotton is quick to point to his speed as his greatest asset, evidenced by the fact that he averaged just under two steals every three games last season in East Texas’ premier 5A district. This prowess on the base paths, however, is just one factor in the equation.
“If I get on base it's a game-changer, but I can also hit and my defensive game is pretty good,” he said. “I feel like I can be a five-tool player and do great things at Sam Houston.”
