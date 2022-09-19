HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston football got a much-needed win on Saturday against Texas A&M Commerce.
After the Bearkats scoring drought moved to nine quarters, the Kats would find sophomore quarterback Jordan Yates flipping into the end zone for the first touchdown of the year.
“I was proud of how the players handled the loss last week,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “We didn’t listen to the outside noise and we came to work and practiced hard. I like this team a lot in leadership. I didn’t think we were playing well enough at the quarterback spot and I told Keegan to be ready, he was going to the second series no matter what. I thought it gave us a lift and the offense started getting some rhythm.”
Yates was benched in favor of the junior Keegan Shoemaker, who had better control of the offense and connected with the Kats' strong receiving corps.
Shoemaker's first drive saw a 13-play, 75-yard drive that had a perfect mix of rushes and passes. Shoemaker went 4-7 on the drive, with his first two passes being incomplete. What was different was his ability to find the receivers in stride or in the end zone.
Graduate wide receiver Cody Chrest has been a mainstay for Sam Houston offensively. While Chrest has been battling a shoulder injury that forced him to have no contact through training camp, he got his first game where he saw several targets and looked like his former self.
While the Kats receiving core found some success it was really the rushing game that broke things open. Sam Houston saw their first two games getting just over 100 yards but broke loose against Commerce for 246 yards. The big difference was from redshirt freshman Zach Hrbacek.
Hrbacek rushed for 131 yards and a score, with graduate Dezmon Jackson being limited with an injury. This was something Sam Houston has missed direly this season as they have been a one-dimensional team that has relied solely on the legs of Yates.
QB QUESTIONS
Sam Houston may have another QB controversy on its hands. While Keeler was adamant that once they picked one they would stick with it, the offense moved when they made the planned move to Shoemaker. While they are in a bye-week with perhaps the biggest game of their season coming up, the staff has two weeks to figure it out.
The case to stick with Yates is there. His mobility with his legs can be a huge advantage for the Kats. However, his struggle to find receivers begs questions. After 68 throws, Yates has a 47 percent completion rate for 265 yards and no touchdowns after three games. But his legs prove to be the difference.
Yates can make plays with his legs and still leads the team with 195 yards on the ground.
Shoemaker’s case is that he has chemistry and trust when throwing the ball. While he has a similar completion percentage, the receivers have been more involved in just his one half. Shoemaker also made a few plays with his legs but the plays didn’t feel manufactured as they did for Yates.
“At halftime I said we need to get Keegan an opportunity,” Keeler said. “We gave Jordan the first series and there were some things we were going to do in it that fit Jordan’s skill set. When Keegan went out, the offense jelled and we said that’s the answer let's go with that. We felt good that if we made the move he would be good to go.”
OFFENSIVE LINE
Sam Houston has the guys up front to compete with anybody and they proved it against A&M. While they had a down game against Northern Arizona, they picked everything back up and created time and allowed for a run game.
That allowed for a lot of the offense to develop a run game for the second time this season.
“It felt great to get back and do it. I give all the credit to the offensive line,” Hrbacek said. “They made it easy and I saw the hole. I give them all the credit.”
DEFENSIVE POWER
Sam Houston has been sort of a defensive powerhouse as of late, and against Commerce it wasn’t different. The Kats played one of their best games defensively with four sacks and six quarterback hits.
The Bearkats also saw growth out of a linebacker room that is missing two key players. Graduate transfer Toby Ndukwe hauled in an interception for the Kat's fourth this season and it felt like this unit needed a game to get things rolling.
“It’s awesome,” Sam Houston linebacker Trevor Williams said. “Our core values of swarm and compete, we do that day-in and day-out. We make sure we have an effort from point A to point B and compete to be the best team. Our guys did that and it showed on the field.”
REDSHIRTS
Sam Houston is playing smart with how they play this season. With the looming move to Conference USA, Keeler is going to give a lot of key players a chance to play in the new league.
The Kats are likely redshirting junior Ife Adeyi, junior Noah Smith, senior Markel Perry and junior Ethan Haggler. They saw the first glimpse of that on Saturday. The Kats held all four of those guys out on Saturday allowing for the incoming class to get time on the field.
A standout was freshman Chris Hicks. He had a big kickoff return and hauled in a kickoff return for 46 yards.
This can be an approach that allows for a lot of the youth to see playing time and gain much-needed experience before the jump.
“We saw what Chris Hicks did in practice and said he was ready to go,” Keeler said. “We have some really good young talent and I think redshirting is going to force us to develop the talent. I think that will be good for us in the future.”
BYE WEEK
Due to circumstances from outside of the league, the Kats will have their first of three bye-weeks. Sam Houston is now in their first one before they play Stephen F. Austin. This break is coming at the right time for the Kats, who are battling some lingering injuries.
One of those guys is running back Dezmon Jackson. Jackson did not have a single rush in the second half after a hit in the first half.
The bye week also gives the Kats two weeks to figure out their offense and who will be taking the quarterback reps.
“We will talk some SFA and get the corrections done,” Keeler said. “The bye-week works out great because we are a little banged up. I think if we had to play a game on Saturday we would be down a couple of guys. The hope is we get everybody back and we are ready to go.”
NEXT UP
Sam Houston will return to action on Oct. 1 when they play the 96th bout of the Battle of the Piney Woods. Kickoff for the game will be 2:30 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston.
