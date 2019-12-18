Five Bearkats hit double figures in the scoring column Wednesday night, as Sam Houston State beat Northwestern State 92-79 in its Southland Conference opener at Johnson Coliseum.
Junior guard Demarkus Lampley went 5 for 8 from beyond the three-point arch to post a team-high 17 points along with six rebounds. Sophomore Zach Nutall added 15 points, while Xavier Bryant and RJ Smith each posted 14.
Brian White scored 18 points for Northwestern State (2-7, 0-1 Southland), and Chudier Bile added 17.
Sam Houston State (7-4, 1-0) led the entirety of the game after going 9-20 from behind the arch in the opening half. SHSU took a 43-34 lead into halftime despite shooting just 38.9 percent from the field.
“A win is a win,” head coach Jason Hooten said. “Obviously, we didn’t play our best tonight. I want to give credit to Northwestern … they were prepared.”
The contest evolved into a back-and-forth affair coming out of the locker room. With 13:52 left in the game, Lampley hit his fourth three-pointer to extend SHSU’s lead to 58-50. The Demons took advantage of the Kats starters being in foul trouble as they continued to answer every score SHSU had and closed the gap to 60-55 with 11:37 left on the clock.
“We weren’t very good defensively tonight,” Hooten said. “When you have a nine-point lead, you have to have stops. You have to step on the gas and we didn’t do that tonight.”
A three-pointer from Lampley with 6:35 left gave Sam Houston State a 14 point lead — its largest of the game. However, the Demons would keep things close until a Smith dunk sealed the game in the final seconds.
“I just let everything come to me tonight,” Bryant said after coming off of the bench. “If I was open I shot it, and if not…I got it to the open man and to people that are good at what they do. It was a ballgame all the way until the last minute or two.”
UP NEXT
Sam Houston State hosts New Orleans on Saturday at 2 p.m. inside Johnson Coliseum.
