HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston women’s basketball got back in the win column Saturday after a clutch win against Grand Canyon on the Kats’ senior night.
With 17.1 seconds left in the game, junior Kaylee Jefferson drilled a three-pointer to lift the Bearkats to a 69-66 win.
“Honestly, my thought was to let it fly,” Jefferson said. “I owe it all to Demaya (Telemaque). She got downhill and was able to hit me for the kick out. I owe that to my teammates, I just shot the ball.”
Jefferson finished the game with five points, making just one field goal throughout the game, but hitting two free throws. Offense for the Kats played strong through the first half, but when it came down to the second half, they struggled.
Telemaque finished with a game-high 21 points, but closed out the first half with 17. Senior guard Faith Cook was out tonight after taking an injury during the game against Stephen F. Austin. She was on the court tonight in a walking boot.
“When you are not used to playing 30 minutes a game you get tied,” Sam Houston head coach Ravon Justice said. “Sydnee Kemp was our point guard tonight and she normally plays 15-18 minutes and she played 33 minutes tonight. I think they were worn down in the first half and I had to make some substitutions.”
Kemp finished the game with nine points, but she collected three fouls, which she had to change her play up a bit.
While the Kats were able to grab 30 rebounds on the night, offensive boards were not the Kats’ strong suit. They finished the game with seven offensive rebounds, however, the Kats were able to put 10 points on the board in second-chance points.
Senior forward Courtney Cleveland was a big part of the rebounds tonight with a team-high six, while adding 16 points for the Kats.
With one game left in the regular season, Sam Houston currently sits in sixth place in the standings, but a win next Thursday against Tarleton and some help could propel them into the top-four in the standings and land them a bye into the WAC tournament in Vegas.
“I think our game plan will be taking care of the basketball and playing team basketball,” Justice said. “Tonight we had opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of and we saw it early on, but we had some kids that came off the bench and hit some shots. I’m excited.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.