HUNTSVILLE — After dropping their last two midweek games, Sam Houston baseball will head into the Easter weekend looking to recharge as conference play continues next weekend.
The Kats dropped their Tuesday night game against Rice by a score of 5-1 and dropped their Wednesday night game against the University of Texas-San Antonio 2-0.
“It was a heck of a baseball game,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said after the Wednesday loss. “It was well-pitched on both sides but we made a mistake and they capitalized, we made another mistake later in the game and they did it again. You have to tip your hat to their pitchers, they mixed pitches and made it tough on our guys all night long. They pitched well against an offense that can really hit.”
Sam Houston used eight pitchers over the last two days. In the game against Rice, Logan Lewitt got his second start of the season throwing four innings of work and striking out seven Owl batters. Matt Rudis would get the start against UTSA, but the one run he gave up was the difference in the game.
While the Kats have had several injuries from the pitching staff, they have been able to throw together each game they have played in. Over the Kat’s last two games, the pitching staff hasn’t had terrible performances. There were a combined 16 hits over the last two games, but Sam Houston also combined for 20 punchouts.
The main misfortune for the Kats has been opposing teams capitalizing on mistakes and making the Bearkats pay, but with their next game being on Monday, the Kats have plenty of time to rest and get back in the mindset they had earlier this season.
“This is going to be a big weekend,” Sirianni said. “We’ve played 34 games now and sometimes a little reset is good, especially after a high on the weekend and a low on the midweek. We are going to practice Thursday and Friday and then we will get two good workouts in and move on.”
While the Kats bats remained quiet during the midweek games, they haven’t been that way all season. The Kats are coming off a 44-run performance where they saw 47 hits over the three games.
Sam Houston’s slugger, Carlos Contreras, currently leads the NCAA in RBI with 59, had a rough outing over the week. He gained just one hit over the eight at-bats. However, he wasn't the lone Kat to have some down games.
No Bearkat hitters collected a multiple-hit game, with Easton Loyd being the only hitter that got a hit in both games. With days off, they will also have some time to retune their mind before a long road trip.
“I think these guys have worked and worked and like I told them in the meeting, everybody is going to make adjustments, and sometimes you have to slow down and make adjustments yourself,” Sirianni said. “Those guys did what they did to us and we didn’t take away their best pitch.”
Sam Houston will now head into their weekend before hopping on a bus and traveling to Lake Charles. The Bearkats will face an old rival in McNeese on Monday, head to Waco to play Baylor on Tuesday and then finish their week with a three-game weekend series against Tarleton to close out the six-game series.
