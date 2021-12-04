HUNTSVILLE — Top-seeded Sam Houston faced one of their toughest threats yet as former Southland Conference rival the University of Incarnate Word traveled to Huntsville for a second-round playoff matchup.
With 14 minutes left in the game, the Bearkats saw themselves with their backs against the wall and a one-point deficit. Sam Houston was then able to score with 2:07 left in the game and then a goal-line stop sealed the 49-42 win over UIW.
After the Bearkats were held to a punt on their first drive of the game they were able to score on their next five drives.
Junior quarterback Eric Schmid was able to guide this team with 210 yards through the air but his most important play was a nine-yard touchdown rush that ended in a Schmid summersault for a touchdown.
The main thing for the Kats offensively was the running back duo of junior Ramon Jefferson and sophomore Noah Smith.
Jefferson was able to garner 166 yards on the night including a 48-yard touchdown rush that broke the game open early.
Smith rushed for 95 yards and an additional score.
Graduate receiver Jequez Ezzard was able to do it all hauling in four receptions for 60 yards, but the main thing with him was his leg movement.
Despite the Cardinals running up the score, junior linebacker Trevor Williams was able to bring down UIW’s sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward on fourth down to keep the Bearkats lead at 10 with just under eight minutes to go in the half.
Ward was able to throw for 481 yards through the air which kept the game close for the Kats.
The Bearkats will now face the winner of UT Martin and Montana State next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.