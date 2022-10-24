ST. GEORGE, Utah — Sam Houston football continued its momentum against Utah Tech after a second-half comeback. The Bearkats held off the Trailblazers in the final minutes of the game getting an 18-13 win.
The Bearkats (4-2) have now won four straight games and saw a slight uptick in their passing offensive performance under new play-caller Matt Merkins. The Kats tossed the ball for 278 yards in the game, the most this season.
“It’s a win, but it wasn’t a pretty win,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “After the game, we talked about wanting to play with emotion and in the second half, we played with emotion. Unfortunately, we made a mistake or two and they let them back into the game. Proud of the boys because they didn’t panic and we got a good win.”
That Bearkats' offense still struggled in the run game but was able to get graduate receiver Cody Chrest going as he set a career-high with 10 catches and 154 yards. Coming into this year, the Bearkats were relying on Chrest to be one of their key offensive players.
Junior quarterback Keegan Shoemaker also looked comfortable in the new offensive scheme. Shoemaker connected on 23 of his 40 passes in the game. One of the most impressive drives of the game came after a safety that gave the Kats an 11-3 lead.
Shoemaker led a three-play, 51-yard drive to result in an eight-yard pass to redshirt junior receiver Al’vonte Woodard, the Kats lone touchdown of the game. That was set up by a 19-yard reception by Chrest and a 24-yard run by Shoemaker.
“We got Cody the ball and we’ve been trying to get him the ball for some time,” Keeler said. “I thought Keegan felt comfortable in the pocket and Cody ran great routes. Cody is coming off a shoulder injury and I think we are getting back the full-speed Cody. It was big getting him back this weekend.”
This was the first time this season that tight ends coach Matt Merkens called the offensive plays for the Bearkats. With that he opened up Shoemaker and let players work, Chrest took note.
“We had a lot of favorable looks and we knew what we were going to get before they started making adjustments,” Chrest said. “I give a lot of respect to coach Merk[ens]. One of the first things he said was we were going to get a lot of man coverage and we are going to exploit that. I have to give him thanks for just trusting me.”
Sam Houston’s defense was the main reason they have had a chance in a majority of the games this season. With several players out, they are relying on other members to step up and make plays for this team.
Caleb Weaver, a redshirt freshman defensive end, came up with a strip sack in the endzone forcing a safety for the Kats.
This was just one of the key moments for the Bearkat defense. Sophomore linebacker Kavion Gaither stepped up big as well with 11 total tackles and two sacks. His two sacks resulted in the loss of 21 yards for the Trailblazers.
“We dialed in when we needed to and we let them score a field goal when we shouldn’t have,” Gaither said. “We knew it was going to be a defensive battle and we needed to come to play every single drive. We focus on one play at a time.”
Utah Tech’s first drive resulted in that field goal and for the next 10 drives, the Trailblazers were held scoreless. In those drives, the Bearkats forced four turnovers and even came away with two points on the safety.
“I feel like our defense is one of the best out there,” Gaither said. “We’ve got some guys hurt and we are missing some dudes but we have guys that stepped in. Just being able to do that. We have to work together as a team to get the win.”
Enthusiasm seemed to be the overall takeaway from this game. With the upcoming move to Conference USA, the Bearkats are playing for nothing this season but their standard.
The Bearkats likely have three games left on the season before their season ends, Sam Houston will have one more road trip this season as they travel to Tarleton State this weekend before returning home for the next two.
“Our enthusiasm wasn’t all that into it at the beginning of the game,” Gaither said. “Coach Keeler harped on that and just wanted to get it up. Once we did that, everything came to part.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.