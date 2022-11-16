HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston women’s basketball played a mid-week game against Jarvis Christian and after an early stumble, the Bearkats would regroup to get the 101-55 win.
The Bearkats struggled to find their feet in the opening minutes as the Bulldogs quickly got out to an early 8-4 lead. However, that wouldn’t last as the Kats closed the first half on a 20-1 run.
Sam Houston was led by graduate transfer Chyna Allen in the game, her first full-game action of the season. Allen played 29 minutes after missing the Bearkats game against Texas State and showed what she can do for the Kats. Allen finished with 28 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Allen was brought in to be a key part of this offense alongside redshirt junior guard Kaylee Jefferson and in their first full-game action it showed. Jefferson added 17 points and nine boards.
Coming off a game where the Kats forced 21 turnovers against Texas State, they didn’t stop. The Kat defense forced 24 turnovers against the Bulldogs and scored 28 points off the turnovers.
Rebounding for the Kats also took off. Sam Houston added 68 rebounds to their season stats in this game. Jefferson led with her nine, but sophomore transfer Kenyal Perry added another eight for herself.
Senior forward Madelyn Batista would also add eight.
Free throws were an issue for the Bearkats, however. Sam Houston would shoot 18–33 from the charity stripe. That would come after going 13-20 against the Bobcats.
While the Bearkats didn’t play as strong as they would like, getting the first win of the season provides some breathing room for the Kats.
Now the Bearkats will switch their attention to another strong opponent in Tulane. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
