HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston women’s basketball was able to get back in the win column Monday night, with a victory over Arlington Baptist University.
The Bearkats used an early 18-5 run to propel themselves to a 132-55 win over the Patriots, which set a new school record for points in a game and became the second-largest point margin of victory in school history.
Sam Houston’s defense played a big factor in this one, as they were able to come up with 32 turnovers, but were then able to turn those into points on the other end. The Bearkats outscored the Patriots 43-2 on points off of turnovers.
The Bearkats also used multiple runs to lift themselves to the win.
Sam Houston also out-rebounded the patriots, with 34 of them coming on the defensive front to eliminate second-chance points for ABU.
Offensively, the Kats were led by Faith Cook with 24 points. Madelyn Batista finished with a double-double adding 23 points and 11 rebounds. Kaylee Jefferson also added a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Seven Bearkats were able to score double-digit points, including Jefferson, Cook, LeAndra Echi, Damaya Telemaque, Sydnee Kemp and Deondra Young.
The Bearkats will now head into a break before returning to the hardwood to start their conference slate. Sam Houston will play Lamar on Dec. 30 in Beaumont, before returning to Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum on Jan. 6 to face off against Tarleton.
