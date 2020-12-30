The Sam Houston State men’s basketball team closed out 2020 with yet another explosive offensive performance.
Now, the Bearkats will look to keep their momentum rolling as the calendar turns to the new year.
Sam Houston State scored over 100 points for the fourth time this season on Tuesday night, as it wrapped up non-conference play with a 101-59 win over Mary Hardin-Baylor — the team’s fourth double-digit win this season. Javion May finished with a game-high 18 points in 22 minutes, while Jarren Cook and Bryce Monroe added 16 and 15 points, respectively.
The Bearkats poured in 46 points off the bench during a well-rounded effort, giving head coach Jason Hooten an opportunity to see how his young roster has gelled together in a condensed year. With Southland Conference play set to start Saturday at Nicholls, they hope to keep growing in this department.
“We were behind the eight-ball from the beginning with all the time we lost due to COIVD,” Hooten said. “I knew it was going to take us a while to catch up, but I think our guys are starting to at the right time with conference starting this weekend.”
Hooten has already seen improvements from his team in just one month.
“I think everything — from intensity, chemistry and sharing the ball offensively — has improved,” Hooten added. “We’ve got better at running our offense, understanding what we are trying to accomplish and where each guy is going to be on the floor.”
Junior guard Zach Nutall, who has already earned Southland Conference Player of the Week honors this season, has continued to grow in his third season on campus. He currently leads the Bearkats in points (20.9 per game), defensive rebounds (47), free throws and minutes played (294).
More than producing in the stat sheet, however, Nutall is looking to prove that he is the leader his team needs.
“I’m making sure I talk everyday in practice,” Nutall said. “Making sure I make sure every guy is mentally and physically focused and determined. I have to come out and be sure I’m ready to play every night. No breaks, no days off.”
The Bearkats finished last season in fourth place in the league at 11-9, with the season being cut short due to the pandemic just hours before they tipped off at the Southland Conference Tournament. They were picked to finish third in this year’s preseason poll, and they’ve made it no secret that their goal is to contend for a conference title — and ultimately, reach the NCAA Tournament.
“We have a young team,” Nutall said. “For the start of the season we knew that we would grow. We knew that we would go through stuff early, but we will get better as time progresses. We look forward to growing and growing every game.”
The Bearkats will carry a three game winning streak into Saturday’s conference opener, which is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
