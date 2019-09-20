Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler is well aware that the Bearkats could be 3-0 right now.
Instead, they enter Southland Conference play at 1-2 — with avoidable mistakes serving as the primary culprit in one-score losses at New Mexico and North Dakota.
As a result, the Kats placed an emphasis on cleaning up the mental side in the days leading up to Saturday’s Southland opener against Incarnate Word. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m., with ESPN3 carrying the broadcast.
“In terms of what my needs are from them, one is the physical part ... and they're amazing,” Keeler said. “The other thing I'm really pushing them on is the mental reps. We practiced really well (this week). We had an NFL scout here, and he said we practiced like an SEC school. This might be the best practicing team I've ever had, and I've had some really good teams.
"These kids go to work every day. They like each other and want to get better. There are some challenges, and I think those guys are meeting the challenge. They know we haven't had success the way we want to, and there's some big ball games coming up.”
UIW (1-1) stunned Sam Houston State (1-2) 43-26 when the teams met last year in San Antonio. However, the Cardinals have a much different look this year. The most notable missing piece from last year’s co-conference championship team is running back Ra'Quanne Dickens, who led the Southland in 2018 with 1,117 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.
Keeler still believes UIW boasts a dangerous offense despite this roster turnover.
“I think they were a little more dynamic last year, but that doesn't mean they're not better,” the coach added. “I just think they're a more physical team this year.”
The key for the Bearkats on Saturday will be containing 2018 Southland Freshman of the Year Jon Copeland, who emerged as one of the top FCS quarterbacks in the country last season under Coach of the Year Eric Morris.
Copeland is coming off an ACL injury late last season but has thrived in his first two games of 2019, passing for 525 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception.
“You don't see a lot of difference in his play from last year to this year. He does a great job managing a team, can make the big throws and gets himself out of trouble. His football IQ is off the charts. ... He's really special, and I think he's one of the best quarterbacks in the country.”
